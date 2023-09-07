A man charged with vehicular homicide and drunken driving after a 2018 two-car crash on St. Croix has asked a judge not to allow jurors to see photos of the 19-year-old victim’s body at his upcoming trial.

The driver, Elroy Joseph, was 21 years old at the time of the crash, and his defense attorneys have also renewed a request to exclude evidence of his blood alcohol content.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.