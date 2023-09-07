A man charged with vehicular homicide and drunken driving after a 2018 two-car crash on St. Croix has asked a judge not to allow jurors to see photos of the 19-year-old victim’s body at his upcoming trial.
The driver, Elroy Joseph, was 21 years old at the time of the crash, and his defense attorneys have also renewed a request to exclude evidence of his blood alcohol content.
The other driver involved, Naeem Sealey, was killed in the crash that occurred at 8:21 p.m. on December 16, 2018, and several others were injured. It took another eight months for police to gather evidence and obtain an arrest warrant for Joseph, and the trial has been repeatedly delayed.
Joseph is facing several charges, including involuntary manslaughter, vehicular homicide, first-degree reckless endangerment, driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving, and speeding.
Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Oct. 10 in V.I. Superior Court.
On Friday, one of Joseph’s defense attorneys, Kye Walker filed a motion asking the court to exclude photographs of the victim’s body taken at the scene of the accident, and during the autopsy.
Joseph was arrested on Aug. 30, 2019. A month later, the government produced a DVD containing photographs of the victim’s body, which Walker said she expects prosecutors to try and introduce as evidence during the trial.
Walker argued that the photographs are not relevant or necessary to the government’s case.
“Since there is no dispute that decedent died as a result of the injuries sustained in the accident, the inclusion of the autopsy photographs at trial serves no purpose other than to inflame the passions of the jury, leading to a verdict based on sympathy and emotion rather than the legal issues at hand,” according to Walker’s motion.
She argued the photos of Sealey’s injuries “are highly prejudicial to Mr. Joseph,” and should not be shown to the jury.
A judge has not yet ruled on the motion, and there are other outstanding motions.
In a filing on August 30, another defense attorney at the Walker Legal Group, Kimberly Berry, argued that the court should suppress the results of a blood alcohol content test performed on Joseph the night of the crash, after a police officer asked a doctor to draw Joseph’s blood while he was asleep or unconscious.
The results showed a blood alcohol content of 0.229%, well over the legal limit of 0.08%, according to court records.
A previous motion to suppress the results was denied in 2022, after V.I. Superior Court Presiding Judge Harold Willocks ruled that under the Virgin Islands Code, drivers automatically consent to tests of their blood alcohol content when they operate a vehicle on the territory’s public roads. But Berry said the court did not address probable cause issues raised by the defense, Joseph did not consent to the test, and the evidence should not be shown to jurors at trial, according to the latest motion to suppress.
Berry also filed a motion on August 30, seeking to exclude testimony about a wrongful death lawsuit Sealey’s family filed against Joseph and his father, which was settled in 2020.
