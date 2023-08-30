V.I. Police are working to identify the driver of a Jeep Wrangler that crashed and burst into flames on St. Croix just after midnight Sunday.
The incident occurred at around 12:05 a.m., when officers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Catherine’s Rest Road, Route 83, that occurred near the Jewish Synagogue, according to police.
“Upon their arrival at the scene, officers observed a vehicle engulfed in flames, and as a result, notified the Fire Department via 911 to travel to the scene,” police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester wrote in a news release.
“A fire engine from the Herbert L. Canegata Fire Station in Richmond arrived quickly on the scene and was able to contain, control and extinguish the fire. Upon extinguishing the fire, officers observed a body in the driver’s seat of the Jeep Wrangler,” according to police.
The Traffic Investigation Bureau traveled to the scene to investigate, and found that the driver was headed south on Catherine’s Rest Road when they lost control of the vehicle.
The driver “veered into the northbound lane then into the western shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle struck a tree on the western shoulder of the road and flipped onto its side and caught on fire. The start of the fire is unknown at this time,” according to police.
The Traffic Investigation Bureau is continuing the investigation.
“Due to the severity of the crash the deceased cannot be positively identified at this time. The identification process is pending,” police said.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.