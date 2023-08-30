V.I. Police are working to identify the driver of a Jeep Wrangler that crashed and burst into flames on St. Croix just after midnight Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 12:05 a.m., when officers responded to a one-vehicle crash on Catherine’s Rest Road, Route 83, that occurred near the Jewish Synagogue, according to police.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.