As students return to school territorywide, the V.I. Office of Highway Safety is urging drivers and pedestrians not to use mobile phones, and avoid distraction while on the roads.
The Office is committed “to reducing traffic crashes caused by distracted driving and distracted walking associated with the use of mobile devices. As children head out to school and every day, there is only one priority: Making sure they get home safely,” according to a news release.
Adults are being encouraged to share these essential year-round tips with children:
• Never walk while texting or talking on the phone
• If texting, step aside and stop on the sidewalk.
• Avoid crossing streets with electronic devices engaged.
• Do not walk with headphones on your ears.
• Stay mindful of your surroundings.
“Many distractions exist when driving, cell phones stand out as a significant factor due to their frequent use throughout the day,” V.I. Office of Highway Safety Director Daphne O’Neal said. “While we often observe other distracted drivers, we may not always realize when we lose focus.”
A survey conducted by the National Safety Council revealed that 53% of drivers believe vehicles equipped with “infotainment” dashboards and hands-free technology to be safe.
These technologies, however, can divert the driver’s attention, even after use. New technology in vehicles may be causing drivers to become more distracted behind the wheel than ever before, according to the news release.
“Drivers must remain attentive in school zones and neighborhoods, as no situation justifies phone use while driving.”
For more information or to request a traffic safety presentation, email daphne.oneal@vipd.vi.gov. or petrus@vi.gov. Residents can reach the office cirectly by dialing (340)-772-3025, or 340-513-5291.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.