As students return to school territorywide, the V.I. Office of Highway Safety is urging drivers and pedestrians not to use mobile phones, and avoid distraction while on the roads.

The Office is committed “to reducing traffic crashes caused by distracted driving and distracted walking associated with the use of mobile devices. As children head out to school and every day, there is only one priority: Making sure they get home safely,” according to a news release.

