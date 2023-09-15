The V.I. Economic Development Bank board met Thursday and unanimously approved a loan request.
Director of Lending, Sharmane Brookes, said the EDA had received the request from FirstBank for a guaranteed loan on behalf of the bank’s clients, Prestige Worldwide USVI, Inc., doing business as Neptune Fishing Supplies and Neptune Adventures, LLC.
The board did not hold any discussion in public, and immediately went into executive session.
The agenda for Thursday’s meeting provided little information, and did not include the amount of the loan request or any other details. When the board returned 40 minutes later, Biggs said members had voted unanimously to approve the request.
Board members present at the meeting were Chairman Kevin Rodriquez, Vice-Chairman Gary Molloy, Positive Nelson, Jose Penn, and Anise Hodge. Member Phillip Payne was excused.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.