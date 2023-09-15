The V.I. Economic Development Authority has expanded access to the VI Slice program, which seeks to provide moderate-income families with access to home ownership.
The change increases the “combined loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio and debt-to-income ratio (DTI) requirements for the VI Slice Moderate-Income Homeownership Program,” according to a news release issued Thursday. “The adjustments in these requirements were designed to meet the needs of a larger cross-section of the population to be referred for the VI Slice program and stimulate economic growth through increased lending activities for individuals and families to own a home in the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
Effective immediately, the maximum CLTV ratio is increased from 95% to 105%, and the DTI ratio is increased from 31% to 36%.
The requirements were modified after the Economic Development Bank, an entity of the V.I. EDA, received inquiries and concerns from the territory’s mortgage lenders about the VI Slice CLTV and DTI ratio requirements.
“The lenders alerted us that the initial ratios for the VI Slice program restricted how much financing they could give to their clients,” according to a statement from Wayne Biggs, Jr., chief executive officer of the EDA. “It was also not in line with the requirements to pursue FHA loans. Therefore, the decision was made to revise the CLTV and DTI ratios for the VI Slice program to reflect industry standards. Hopefully, more residents will be able to take advantage of the program.”
According to the news release, “The CLTV ratio is determined by adding the balances of how much a mortgage applicant is borrowing and dividing it by how much the property the applicant wants to buy is worth, or its current market value. It is a calculation used by mortgage and lending professionals to determine the total percentage of a homeowner’s property that is encumbered by a lien. For example, a property with a first mortgage balance of $300,000 plus a second mortgage balance of $100,000 divided by a property value of $500,000 has a CLTV ratio of 80 percent, meaning 80 percent of the property is at risk for default on the loan.”
In addition, “The debt-to-income ratio (DTI), expressed as a percentage, is the portion of a mortgage applicant’s gross (pre-tax) monthly income spent on repaying regularly occurring debts, including mortgage payments, rents, outstanding credit card balances and other loans. It’s a comparison of what’s going out each month vs what’s coming in,” according to the news release. “According to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, this number is one way lenders measure a mortgage applicant’s ability to manage their monthly payments to repay the money they plan to borrow.”
Lenders use the ratios and other calculations to assess the risk of extending a loan to a borrower.
“The EDB encourages lenders, with a fully executed VI Slice Memorandum of Agreement with the VIEDA, to revisit cases under the previous CLTV and DTI requirements that were not submitted for review by the EDB and to submit them to the VIEDA/EDB for consideration,” according to the news release. “As of October 2022, the VIEDA, in partnership with the Office of the Governor and the Office of Disaster Recovery, administers the VI Slice program in the USVI.”
Participants of the program must be first-time homebuyers who “meet established household income requirements; attain a commitment letter for a mortgage loan based on underwriting standards of the primary financing lender; and be able to make a minimum earnest money deposit of $5,000,” according to a Government House press release.
The earnest money requirement can be waived for veterans who hold a certificate of eligibility or an honorable discharge.
The program provides up to $200,000 in gap financing to qualifying Virgin Islanders, though some restrictions apply. Applicants must be residents of the territory for at least three years or returning, former residents who lived in the territory for at least 10 years or who were born in the U.S. Virgin Islands.
To find out more about VI Slice adjustments, send an email to vislice@usvieda.org. To learn more about the VI Slice Moderate-Income Homeownership Program, visit www.vislice.com.
