The V.I. Economic Development Authority has expanded access to the VI Slice program, which seeks to provide moderate-income families with access to home ownership.

The change increases the “combined loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio and debt-to-income ratio (DTI) requirements for the VI Slice Moderate-Income Homeownership Program,” according to a news release issued Thursday. “The adjustments in these requirements were designed to meet the needs of a larger cross-section of the population to be referred for the VI Slice program and stimulate economic growth through increased lending activities for individuals and families to own a home in the U.S. Virgin Islands.”

