Three more agencies went before the Budget, Appropriations and Finance Committee on Wednesday to defend their f2024 budget requests.
Energy Office Director Kyle Fleming testified in defense of a $1,568,122 General Fund appropriation for the 2024 fiscal year. With an anticipated $1,188,481 in federal funds, the Office would have a total operating budget of $2,756,603 if approved.
Fleming told Finance Committee members during testimony that the Energy Office was poised to provide significant energy cost saving measures due to a bolstering of federal resources, which Fleming attributed exclusively to the Biden administration’s investment in clean energy through the Inflation Reduction Act.
“And unlike years past, this time around, the Virgin Islands will not be an afterthought as it pertains to the federal funding allocations,” he said, adding that for the first time in United States history the federal government set a goal that 40 percent of the overall benefits of some federal investments go to communities that are “marginalized, underserved and overburdened.”
“Under the IRA law, the USVI — in its entirety — is considered a disadvantaged community,” he said, “which ensures local prioritizations for all forms of funding, which improves the ability of the Energy Office to leverage these resources to bring much needed relief to the people of the Virgin Islands.”
In the afternoon, Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion testified in defense of a total budget of $58,065,722, which includes a $26,818,867 General Fund appropriation, $1,976,755 from the Health Revolving Fund and $3,127,329 in non-appropriated funds. The remainder includes $26,142,771 of federal funds.
Nurse Licensure Board Chair Tanicia Penn defended a $825,000 General Fund allocation for 2024, testifying that the sum would sustain current staff levels and board operations.