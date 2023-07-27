ST. THOMAS — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has settled a case against The Ritz-Carlton Resort on St. Thomas for violations of the Clean Water Act, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

The EPA reviewed its national data system and “found inadequate monitoring of treated wastewater discharges from the Ritz-Carlton’s desalination operations, which is a violation of the resort’s permit,” according to the news release.

