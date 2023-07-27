ST. THOMAS — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has settled a case against The Ritz-Carlton Resort on St. Thomas for violations of the Clean Water Act, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
The EPA reviewed its national data system and “found inadequate monitoring of treated wastewater discharges from the Ritz-Carlton’s desalination operations, which is a violation of the resort’s permit,” according to the news release.
“The Ritz-Carlton was late with its monitoring requirements over a period that spanned nearly five years, in violation of its Clean Water Act permit. The company will pay a civil penalty of $30,000 and has already addressed the cause of the violations,” the EPA said.
In addition, the company will pay an estimated $27,000 to fund a supplemental environmental project to improve water quality in Turquoise Bay.
“Ritz-Carlton will perform a supplemental environmental project consisting of an oil and water separator and sediment trap to abate the discharge of oil and sediment into Turquoise Bay and a second sediment trap to minimize the discharge of sediment into a wetland on the resort’s property. These controls will improve the health of those waters and will benefit the people and wildlife that depend on them,” according to the news release.
“The Ritz-Carlton is required to monitor its discharges into the ocean under the conditions of the Clean Water Act permit,” EPA Regional Administrator Lisa Garcia said in a statement. “EPA will hold companies accountable when they violate critical laws that protect public health and the environment.”
