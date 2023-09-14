The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has granted $100,000 to the University of the Virgin Islands to help address the territory’s chronic solid waste management issues.

“The goal of this project is to empower communities across the USVI to understand and address the critical issue of solid waste management and use creative problem-solving to identify and propose solutions for implementation on the islands,” according to a news release from the EPA.

