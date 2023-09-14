The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has granted $100,000 to the University of the Virgin Islands to help address the territory’s chronic solid waste management issues.
“The goal of this project is to empower communities across the USVI to understand and address the critical issue of solid waste management and use creative problem-solving to identify and propose solutions for implementation on the islands,” according to a news release from the EPA.
At least 160 members of the UVI student body and communities will be recruited to participate in working groups, and 30 students and community members will receive training as creativity facilitators.
“Groups will work together to identify novel solutions and think critically about how those solutions can be developed. They will also create an implementation plan to present to the USVI community,” according to the news release.
“Solid waste management presents a tremendous challenge on all three USVI islands,” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa Garcia. “This project taps in the creative and problem-solving skills of young people to help address the unique challenges of solid waste management across the U.S. Virgin Islands.”
The territory has long struggled to manage solid waste, and both landfills are unlined. Bovoni landfill on St. Thomas has been in operation since 1979 and typically accepts about 117,000 tons of municipal solid waste and related scrap annually. The Anguilla landfill on St. Croix has been in operation since 1966 and typically accepts 75,000 tons of waste a year.
The EPA granted the V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources authority in 2019 to issue permits to the Waste Management Authority “to allow it to construct and operate new landfills and expand existing landfills in the Virgin Islands,” according to court records in a decade-old consent decree.
