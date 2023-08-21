Port Hamilton Refinery and Transportation has finished removing hazardous chemicals leftover at the St. Croix refinery by previous owner, Limetree Bay Refining, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is holding an online meeting Wednesday to provide updates to the public.

The EPA ordered Port Hamilton to remove the chemicals after a fire in August 2022 prompted an inspection that found dangerous chemicals were being stored in deterioriating containers, posing a risk to public health.

