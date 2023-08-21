Port Hamilton Refinery and Transportation has finished removing hazardous chemicals leftover at the St. Croix refinery by previous owner, Limetree Bay Refining, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is holding an online meeting Wednesday to provide updates to the public.
The EPA ordered Port Hamilton to remove the chemicals after a fire in August 2022 prompted an inspection that found dangerous chemicals were being stored in deterioriating containers, posing a risk to public health.
The company agreed to pay for removal of three chemicals, anhydrous ammonia, amines, and liquid petroleum gas (LPG), and had them shipped off-island.
The EPA approved Port Hamilton’s removal plans in February, and the company hired specialized contractors to perform the work, with continuous oversight and air monitoring by Port Hamilton and the EPA.
Port Hamilton “completed its removal of the anhydrous ammonia on May 14th, the liquid amine on June 22nd, and the LPG on July 21st,” according to a press release from the company issued by manager Fermin Rodriguez.
“The leadership at PHRT is very pleased with the removal completion,” Rodriguez said in a written statement.
“With the collaboration of PHRT staff, contractors, and participating agencies, the development, design, and execution of this chemical removal project over the past six months was not only safe and successful but on schedule,” he added.
With the chemical removal complete, the EPA has suspended its air monitoring, but Port Hamilton continues to monitor sulfur dioxide and hydrogen sulfide levels through five off-site air monitoring stations.
The Local Emergency Planning Committee, led by V.I. Territorial Management Director Daryl Jaschen, includes numerous government agencies tasked with developing an emergency response plan and mass notification of any accidental chemical releases.
“The St. Croix community has a right to know of any potentially harmful impacts resulting from an accidental release, and timely notification through the territory-wide mass alert notification system, Alert VI,” Jaschen said in the statement released by Port Hamilton.
Meanwhile, the federal government is still working to get Port Hamilton to comply with the terms of a joint stipulation entered after the EPA issued an emergency shutdown order while Limetree Bay was attempting to restart refinery operations.
“In early 2021, the Limetree Bay Refinery showered oil on nearby neighborhoods and blanketed downwind communities with noxious air pollution, prompting numerous public health advisories and school closures. Ultimately, the refinery was shutdown in May of 2021 following a large fire that engulfed the top of its only operating flare, and it remains shutdown today,” according to a motion filed Friday by U.S. Justice Department Senior Counsel Myles Flint II.
“To guard against such reckless operations and further endangerment of the public and the environment, the United States and the Refinery’s former owners and operators executed a Joint Stipulation,” according to the motion.
“Among other things, the Joint Stipulation prohibits a restart of the Refinery without notice, inspection, and the equipment retrofits necessary to protect the public,” Flint wrote.
When Port Hamilton and West Indies Petroleum Limited purchased the refinery at auction, the bankruptcy court “approved language that recognized the threat posed by a restart at the Refinery as well,” according to the motion.
The court’s sale order required the purchasers to become a party to the joint stipulation, but 18 months after that order was issued, West Indies and Port Hamilton have yet to comply.
“Both Defendants have conceded they are required to do so; neither have done it,” Flint wrote. “Meanwhile, the Defendants have proclaimed their intent to restart Refinery operations.”
The federal government is asking the court to order West Indies and Port Hamilton to abide by the joint stipulation, “thereby ensuring the facility will restart operations only once it has been carefully evaluated and the necessary public health protections have been implemented,” Flint wrote.