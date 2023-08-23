Two emergency room doctors on their day off averted a tragedy on Saturday by saving the life of a 6-year-old boy who drowned in the pool of the Grapetree Bay Hotel on St. Croix.
Dr. Lacey Menkinsmith said she was sitting at the end of the pool when she looked up and saw someone holding a limp body. As an emergency room doctor, Menkinsmith said she tends to consider the worst possible scenario.
“I immediately thought ‘that kid just drowned,’ ” she said.
Menkinsmith and Luis Hospital Chief of Emergency Medicine Dr. Beth Joseph rushed to assist, administering CPR and keeping the child’s spine stabilized.
“And after what seemed like a really long time — but probably was about three minutes — of doing CPR and like, repetitively rotating him and bringing up a lot of water out of his lungs, we were able to get pulses back,” she said, “and then a little bit later, he started breathing spontaneously.”
Jayden Charles was taken to the hospital. He was discharged on Monday.
“We didn’t do anything that you need a medical doctor to do,” Menkinsmith said. “We did — we did CPR, and high quality, immediate CPR is one of the most life saving interventions and it’s something that lay people can be trained in and do really well.”
Jayden’s mom, Christine Charles, said parents should always keep an eye on their children around the beach or pools. If it weren’t for Drs. Menkinsmith and Joseph, she said, she wouldn’t have her son.
Dr. Joseph reiterated that every child should know how to swim and every adult should know CPR.
“Because it’s just so important, and you just don’t know where you will be when you need those resources,” she said. “And kids are swimming all the time and there can be bad outcomes, so we want everybody as empowered as they can be. Accidents happen all the time, but the more we know going into it, the better.”
CPR training and swimming lessons are available through various providers throughout the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Despite his ordeal on Saturday, Jayden told Dr. Joseph that he planned to join the St. Croix Dolphins swim team.
“He’s in, he’s gonna be a swimmer, he’s gonna come race,” she said. “He has this whole energy that, thank goodness he can do it. I told him I’ll go for the first day of swim lessons.”