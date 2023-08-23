Two emergency room doctors on their day off averted a tragedy on Saturday by saving the life of a 6-year-old boy who drowned in the pool of the Grapetree Bay Hotel on St. Croix.

Dr. Lacey Menkinsmith said she was sitting at the end of the pool when she looked up and saw someone holding a limp body. As an emergency room doctor, Menkinsmith said she tends to consider the worst possible scenario.