Miss Universe BVI Aschelica Fahie, center, with contestants Liana Rhymer, left, and Deyounce Lowenfield following Sunday’s performance at the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College campus in Tortola.

 Daily News photo by DEAN GREENAWAY

TORTOLA — It was a long, nerve-wracking wait as a pageant official opened not one but six envelopes, reading off name after name of contestants winning awards in the Miss Universe British Virgin Islands on Sunday night.

When the seventh was opened, Aschelica Fahie audibly gasped as she heard her name announced as the overall winner of the pageant.