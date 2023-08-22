TORTOLA — It was a long, nerve-wracking wait as a pageant official opened not one but six envelopes, reading off name after name of contestants winning awards in the Miss Universe British Virgin Islands on Sunday night.
When the seventh was opened, Aschelica Fahie audibly gasped as she heard her name announced as the overall winner of the pageant.
“I’m very shocked. I’m not even going to lie. I’m extremely shocked to tears,” Fahie told The Daily News following her being crowned as Miss Universe British Virgin Islands. “The way the (awards) panned out and I knew I put my best foot forward — as I said in my question and answer, ‘you’re your biggest critic,’ and I felt like I could have done more.”
Fahie said she unsure “whether I had it in the bag.”
“But at the end of the day it is an absolute fact, that this was all God. I could not have done it without him. Even if I didn’t place, I would praise him,” she said.
During the competition, held at the Eileen Parsons Auditorium at the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College campus, Deyounce Lowenfield dominated the awards, winning five segments including Miss Popularity, Miss Photogenic, Miss Poise, Best Swimwear and Best Evening Wear. Lilana Rhymer won Miss Intellect.
Fahie said from the start of prepping for the show, she knew it was bigger than her. Winning it, she said, opened up “a huge opportunity” for so many things, not just in her life but in the way she would represent the BVI.
“I know it’s going to be so grand and so amazing that I will shock myself,” she said. “My platform is mental health and mental health awareness, which might transition slightly, simply because I’m a living testimony of struggling through depression, anxiety and all the issues we battle in the mind. Bringing mental awareness where I know God is included and God is our answer, I’m ready to put it all out there.”
Fahie said her plan is to host seminars where people can get tips on how to believe in themselves, or where to even start when battling such things as anxiety and depression.
“I would like to work with clinics in the BVI, so that the stigma about mental health can be removed,” she said. “We know for a fact that it is a problem that is hindering us being our best authentic self and living up to our fullest potential.”