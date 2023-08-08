A man is facing criminal charges after federal agents found more than 60 pounds of marijuana in his luggage at King Airport on St. Thomas, according to an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court Monday.

Damion Omar Stuart Jr. was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and attempted conspiracy, according to the affidavit.

