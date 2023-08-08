A man is facing criminal charges after federal agents found more than 60 pounds of marijuana in his luggage at King Airport on St. Thomas, according to an affidavit filed in U.S. District Court Monday.
Damion Omar Stuart Jr. was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and attempted conspiracy, according to the affidavit.
A portion of the narrative appears to be inadvertently missing from the affidavit, and it’s unclear what date Stuart was taken into custody at King Airport.
But according to the visible portion of the affidavit, agents discovered a total of 50 vacuum-sealed packages in Stuart’s bags, which contained about 28.37 kilograms of marijuana, or around 62.5 pounds.
Stuart waived his right to remain silent, and made a statement to investigators without an attorney present.
Stuart “claimed that he was given the two suitcases of marijuana from an individual about two blocks from the San Francisco Airport on August 4th, 2023,” according to the affidavit.
Stuart said he was scheduled to meet someone when he arrived on St. Thomas, and expected to be paid $2,500 cash when he returned to San Francisco, according to the affidavit.
The V.I. government has technically legalized the possession and use of marijuana, also known as cannabis, for adults age 21 and over. But officials have not yet implemented regulations or started issuing licenses, so the law has not yet gone into effect.
The possession and use of marijuana remains illegal in the territory, and possession and sale by unlicensed people will remain illegal even after the rules for legal cannabis are in place.
The Office of Cannabis Regulations and the Cannabis Advisory Board have not given a timeline for when the law will be implemented and cannabis will become legal to grow, possess, use, and sell.
Cannabis is also still illegal under federal law, and possession and transport of cannabis is prohibited in all federal facilities, including airports, post offices, and National Parks.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.