As peak activity in the Atlantic Hurricane season approaches, FEMA and the Virgin Islands Territorial Emergency Management Agency urge Virgin Islanders to review and update preparedness plans. Take immediate steps to prepare yourself and loved ones—replenish your emergency preparedness kit, practice your emergency communication plans and stay alert.

The peak of Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 10, with, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric administration, most activity occurring between mid-August and mid-October. You should prepare to be self-sufficient in the immediate aftermath of a tropical storm or hurricane and take steps to prepare your homes and businesses. Those with disabilities and others with access and functional needs might have additional considerations. Therefore, do not wait to prepare yourself for a hurricane when a storm forms in the Atlantic and stores fill with shoppers looking to purchase emergency supplies.