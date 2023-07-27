national park

Former VINP Superintendent Nigel Fields.

 Daily News file photo

ST. JOHN — When Nigel Fields arrived in the Virgin Islands in December 2018, to assume the role of Virgin Islands National Park superintendent, he was surprised by a number of things. He hadn’t realized how extensively the islands were damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria. He was unaware that Caneel Bay Resort’s Retained Use Estate (RUE) agreement’s expiration date loomed. And he did not know that discussions about a land swap between the National Park Service and the Virgin Islands government for the purpose of building a school on St. John would heat up during his time as superintendent.

Though Fields left island — and his post as VINP superintendent — Wednesday before any of these major issues were fully resolved, he said he feels the NPS is positioned to proceed toward favorable outcomes.