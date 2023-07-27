ST. JOHN — When Nigel Fields arrived in the Virgin Islands in December 2018, to assume the role of Virgin Islands National Park superintendent, he was surprised by a number of things. He hadn’t realized how extensively the islands were damaged by hurricanes Irma and Maria. He was unaware that Caneel Bay Resort’s Retained Use Estate (RUE) agreement’s expiration date loomed. And he did not know that discussions about a land swap between the National Park Service and the Virgin Islands government for the purpose of building a school on St. John would heat up during his time as superintendent.
Though Fields left island — and his post as VINP superintendent — Wednesday before any of these major issues were fully resolved, he said he feels the NPS is positioned to proceed toward favorable outcomes.
“I feel confident in the path toward resolution,” said Fields. “I think the Park Service has positioned itself to be a good partner with the community, and I do think there will be some critical conversations that continue to happen within the territory. I hope that those who have been engaged in active conversation with us and others will continue their willingness to talk, and I hope the Park Service is willing to continue to make sure there’s that opportunity for conversation. I think we’re very close to getting resolution on many of these topics. The pathway to getting there has been laid out.”
It’s not uncommon for Park Service superintendents to leave their posts while major projects are still ongoing, Fields added.
“It’s not so much about me, but more so making sure I’m setting up those coming in after me really well and that I’m leaving it as best as I can,” said Fields. “I feel good that we kept a very disciplined process, that we’ve kept engagement open, and we have good solid rigor on the steps we’ve taken. I’m very optimistic that the outcomes for these big issues will be resolved in a way that’s mutually beneficial to Virgin Islanders and to the Park Service.”
Fields was working in Great Smoky Mountains National Park when he applied for a temporary post with the NPS on St. Croix, an island he was attracted to for its cultural similarities to New Orleans, where he grew up. Ultimately, Fields and the NPS mutually agreed that he’d be better suited for the temporary superintendent position. He signed on as permanent superintendent at the beginning of 2020. More than three years later, after guiding the VINP through major hurricane recovery, a global pandemic, and perhaps two of the biggest challenges the VINP has ever faced — the end of Caneel’s RUE in September and the land swap — Fields has decided to return to the Environmental Protection Agency, where he was employed for 15 years before joining the NPS in 2011.
“I wasn’t looking for anything; this came to me as something that builds my skill sets in a new way and offers a lot of creativity in looking at ways to solve problems in different parts of the country,” said Fields. “Now that I’ve had the opportunity to learn about and engage in finding solutions, the new job that I’m moving into kind of brings all those elements together, and that’s kind of special. Being able to build upon my skill set and work with communities across the country in a way that’s not a cookie cutter approach is exciting.”
Perhaps an even bigger motivator than furthering his career, Fields said that he misses his family. When he relocated to the Virgin Islands in 2018, he’d just buried his uncle, who stood in as a surrogate father after Fields lost his parents at a young age. He has not seen his aunt, or surrogate mother, since he came to the territory.
“I’ll be in Washington, D.C., where I have a number of family and friends,” said Fields. “We already have plans for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Kwanzaa. I’m needing to have that type of nourishment, which I haven’t had in a while.”
Fields said he’s an avid reader of The Virgin Islands Daily News and other local news outlets, and he expects he’ll stay connected through these sources. He also plans to return to the island with his aunt in tow for the reopening of the Lind Point facilities, which are part of the VINP’s hurricane rebuilding efforts, slated for February.
“The things happening here are deeply meaningful to me, so I certainly wish all the best both for the community and for the Park Service, and I see a lot of potential for continued alignment with how to best care for this place,” said Fields. “It takes a bunch of people to love this place and to protect it. I certainly hope some of the actions we’ve been putting in place help people find ways to come together to do so.”
Reflecting back on his four and a half years in the Virgin Islands, Fields said his biggest challenge was choosing which issues to prioritize.
“We had to get a bunch of mechanisms in place to move tens of millions of dollars into contracts and build up our ability to manage those, to better understand the environmental realities of the Caribbean and to build for that, to make sure we’re taking our next steps with Caneel and figuring out what’s going on with the land exchange,” said Fields. “I’m thinking I’m here for a job that’s largely about getting the staff up and going and building up the infrastructure again, not realizing there are these longer-standing, long-term issues that were exacerbated by the hurricanes and now put in the forefront. That was the biggest challenge — all those things were seen as priorities and we had to move on all fronts.”
As for what he’s most proud of, Fields points to the numerous partners with whom the VINP engaged to restore corals, to strengthen hurricane-battered shorelines, and to revisit the island’s history with the goal of telling stories of the plantation era in a clearer, more honest way, an effort that can be seen in new signage at the Annaberg ruins.
“I’m proud of being able to combine cultural and natural resources in a way that looks at a broader conservation and setting things up better for the future,” he said. “The Park Service can’t do all these things by ourselves; it’s always the case that we work with partners. So continuing to broaden those partnerships is a really, really good feeling.”
Fields said he will miss the humor, passion, and intellect of his NPS colleagues, and the way park personnel came together to work as a team. Upon Fields’ departure, Deputy Superintendent Scott Simmons rises to the role of acting superintendent. Fields said he is confident in Simmons’ leadership.
“I have full confidence in Scott to maintain operations and our paths to community engagement,” said Fields. “He’s a really genuine guy, a really good person, and he’s authentic. Who you see is who he is and I think that helps with trust. People want to be able to trust that you are who you are in all circumstances and that’s the one thing that really shines about Scott — he’s authentic and he’s genuine.”