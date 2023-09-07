Finance Committee members approved nine appropriation transfers during a session on Wednesday as government agencies sought to reallocate funds and address pressing departmental needs before the end of the 2023 fiscal year.
Department heads from across the Virgin Islands government appeared before lawmakers to state their cases. Senators drilled into several specific asks before unanimously approving each of the requests.
At the outset of questioning, Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. asked Education’s Deputy Commissioner Kemo Smith if the department’s request to transfer $716,347 from its personnel budget and $943,804 from fringe benefits to other services — for a total of $1,660,151 — would cover outstanding payments the department owes to its vendors.
Smith replied that it would.
Committee Chair Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory later said that lawmakers were concerned that the Education Department comes before the Finance Committee “year after year” to make appropriation transfer requests in order to cover its outstanding debts.
“Every year,” she said. “I need to understand exactly what’s the challenge with Education processing their requisitions to avert, avoid, eliminate these outstanding obligations.” The Finance Chair then asked how old the obligations were and which divisions they came from, while speculating that she already knew the answer.
Smith replied that the obligations to vendors date back to 2012 and primarily related to maintenance and the child nutrition program.
Frett-Gregory said vendors are going to have to go through the Property and Procurement Department to “show and prove” that they’ve provided the services they claim.
In the afternoon, the Finance Committee approved two leases between private entities and the Virgin Islands government through the Property and Procurement Department. Both were approved unanimously.
Bill No. 35-0067 is an Act approving the lease of a Sub Base parcel to Inter Island Auto Group, doing business as VIP Quick Lube, to be used as a new and used car dealership, repair shop, importer of goods, retail shops, store and other related purposes.
Bill No. 35-0104 is an Act approving the lease of Plots No. 128-B and 129 in Two Brothers, Smithfield and Hesselberg in the West End Quarter to Roncan Inc., doing business as Sand Castle on the Beach on St. Croix.
The approved appropriation transfers and leases will be reviewed by the Rules and Judiciary Committee.