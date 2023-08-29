The Finance Committee approved two appropriation transfers on Monday morning after receiving testimony from Management and Budget Director Jenifer O’Neal, V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen, and V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Director Daryl George and others.
Appropriation transfer No. 002-2023 allows the V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services to cover existing payments to vendors because they have depleted their emergency funds as a result of the merger between Fire Service and Emergency Medical Services.
Appropriation transfer No. 006-2023 moves V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency funding from the “Other Services and Charges” budget category to the “Supply” budget category to facilitate the procurement and payment for sand and sandbags.
Finance Committee Chair Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory said at the outset of the hearing that other appropriation transfers proposed were still under review by the auditors.
“As we do appropriation transfers, as legislators, it is important for us to make sure that we are not compounding any of the issues that we have here in the territory as it relates to our financials,” she said. “Like I said earlier, these are very straightforward. They are our health and safety. However, it’s still important for us to query.”
In the afternoon, V.I. Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe testified that the VIPA Board of Governors had voted to approve a $246 million budget for the 2024 fiscal year during a July 26 meeting. The Authority is autonomous and does not receive an appropriation from the Virgin Islands government’s General Fund.
Later, Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. joined the Legislature’s Executive Director Kurell Sheridan to defend a total budget of $24,202,000.