The Finance Committee approved two appropriation transfers on Monday morning after receiving testimony from Management and Budget Director Jenifer O’Neal, V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen, and V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Director Daryl George and others.

Appropriation transfer No. 002-2023 allows the V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services to cover existing payments to vendors because they have depleted their emergency funds as a result of the merger between Fire Service and Emergency Medical Services.