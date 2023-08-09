In questioning during Tuesday’s budget hearings, Finance Committee Chair Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory immediately grilled testifiers on the Bureau of Corrections’ overtime expenses in past years.
Testifiers responded that they were projecting a reduction in those expenses, from $5.8 million in the 2022 fiscal year to an expected $4.6 million, approximately.
Responding to additional questions, Corrections Bureau Director Wynnie Testamark told lawmakers that $500,000 had been budgeted for overtime in the 2024 fiscal year.
Frett-Gregory noted that even with the Bureau’s 86 vacancies, that mark would be overshot. The committee chair later drilled into costs associated with the Corrections Bureau’s consent decrees.
Testifiers estimated the annual costs at $2.3 million per year to cover monitors on St. Thomas and St. Croix and to pay outside legal counsel.
“We have to look at what we’re spending and whether or not this is beneficial for us to really get out of the consent decree,” she said.
Corrections Bureau Assistant Director for Administration and Compliance Riel Faulkner said staffing and housing of incarcerated individuals continued to pose challenges.
Senate Majority Leader Kenneth Gittens used a portion of his time to denounce the consent decree as a money-making “scheme.”
“I don’t care how good or what performance we do,” he said. “We go back, we correct, we go back, we correct and they could always find something else” just to continue costing the territory millions of dollars.
“It is all a scheme and it is time for even the courts to realize that you’re just bleeding the people,” he said. “It really needs to stop.”
The Bureau defended a recommended $37,408,693 budget appropriated from the General Fund on Tuesday, a less than one percent increase over the previous year’s allotment.
In the morning, Veterans Affairs Director Patrick Farrell testified to defend a $1,180,390 General Fund appropriation request for the next fiscal year. Of that total, $450,000 is earmarked for non-service-connected medical travel to the nearest VA medical facility. Farrell projected an additional $117,000 in non-appropriated funds would be forthcoming from the V.I. Lottery and Taxicab Commission to assist in covering day-to-day operations.
In the afternoon, Personnel Division Director Cindy L. Richardson defended a recommended budget totaling more than $51.5 million. Nearly $50.9 comes from the General Fund and more than half a million comes from the Indirect Cost Fund.
In the same block, Collective Bargaining Office Chief Negotiator Joss Springette testified to support a $1,375,564 budget recommendation.