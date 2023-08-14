No injuries were reported after fire broke out at Queen Louise Home for Children early Sunday morning on St. Croix, according to a statement from the Human Services Department.
The fire was isolated to one area, and staff and residents were immediately moved to alternate living spaces.
Operated by the Lutheran Social Services of the Virgin Islands, Queen Louise Home for Children has been in operation for 119 years. In June, leadership from that organization went before the 35th Legislature to request a zoning change that would allow them to move one of the structures on its campus out of a flood-prone area. That building, known as Sister Emma’s Cottage, houses children with severe mental and physical challenges and was also substantially damaged during the 2017 hurricanes.
Lutheran Social Services of the V.I. will keep the community updated on planned renovations of the area impacted, according to the statement.