ST. THOMAS — A fire in the outskirts of the Bovoni Landfill broke out at daybreak on Thursday, prompting a response from the V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services crews and off-duty personnel.
In a statement issued late Thursday, VIFEMS said suppression operations had concluded and a fire crew would remain on site to monitor the situation. All advisories pertaining to the surrounding areas had been lifted and no injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.
The cause was identified as the spontaneous combustion of vegetation debris, according to the statement.
The Education Department announced that the nearby Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School would resume normal operations today after closing on Thursday due to smoke in the air.
Waste Management Authority spokesperson Lorna Nichols said the fire occurred toward the outside of the landfill in an area occupied by green waste, which includes discarded organic material such as garden refuse or kitchen waste.
The WMA announced late Thursday that Bovoni Landfill will reopen today at 7:30 a.m. for all government and private haulers with permitted solid waste vehicles. The landfill will reopen to all other vehicles at 11 a.m.
In July, fire crews worked through the weekend to extinguish a blaze next to the landfill in a scrap metal receiving area. During a Senate Disaster Recovery, Infrastructure and Planning Committee hearing last week, Committee Chair Sen. Milton Potter asked Waste Management leadership how the Authority responded to that event and lessons were learned.
Waste Management Executive Director Roger Merritt Jr. stressed that the July fire occurred in an area adjacent to the landfill where scrap metal and abandoned vehicles are collected. Following that incident, he said the Authority is looking at the standard operating procedures for accepting vehicles and that they are “detoxified.”
“So all the used oil, you know, gasoline — all that stuff — it’s supposed to be removed. Now there are some instances where it seems like a vehicle comes in and that doesn’t happen,” he said, adding that the Authority will use a certification and permitting process for haulers bringing abandoned vehicles into the area.
The V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services announced on Friday morning that the Bovoni Landfill fire rekindled overnight. Crews are working to control and extinguish the blaze.
The landfill will now close at 10 a.m., according to a statement from the Waste Management Authority.