A smoky morning in Estate Bovoni

Smoke rises from St. Thomas’ Bovoni Landfill on Thursday morning after a fire broke out shortly before dawn. The fire forced the closure of nearby Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School, and closed the landfill until further notice. 

 Daily News photo by KIT MACAVOY

ST. THOMAS — A fire in the outskirts of the Bovoni Landfill broke out at daybreak on Thursday, prompting a response from the V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services crews and off-duty personnel.

In a statement issued late Thursday, VIFEMS said suppression operations had concluded and a fire crew would remain on site to monitor the situation. All advisories pertaining to the surrounding areas had been lifted and no injuries were reported as a result of the blaze.