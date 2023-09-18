ST. THOMAS — Efforts to quell a fire in the green waste area of the Bovoni Landfill that began on Thursday continued through the weekend.

On Saturday night, the V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said in a statement that the vegetation debris pile was 75 percent extinguished, and underlying hot spots had been reduced. The agency announced a temporary suspension of fire suppression activities, though crews remained on site teams were slated to resume efforts on Sunday morning.