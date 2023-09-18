ST. THOMAS — Efforts to quell a fire in the green waste area of the Bovoni Landfill that began on Thursday continued through the weekend.
On Saturday night, the V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services said in a statement that the vegetation debris pile was 75 percent extinguished, and underlying hot spots had been reduced. The agency announced a temporary suspension of fire suppression activities, though crews remained on site teams were slated to resume efforts on Sunday morning.
V.I. Fire and Emergency Medical Services crews and off-duty personnel first responded to the fire near dawn on Thursday. Classes at the nearby Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School were canceled and residents were advised to take precautions due to smoke in the area.
By Thursday night, emergency responders announced that operations had concluded but that personnel would remain on the scene to observe. On Friday morning, the fire returned.
Students at Boschulte were dismissed early, and the landfill suspended operations again while firefighters worked to contain the blaze.
Fire Service Director Daryl A. George thanked personnel for their work over the weekend in Saturday’s statement.
“Throughout these challenging days, our firefighters’ determination and experience ensures the safety of our community,” he said. “Their ceaseless efforts have not gone unnoticed. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to everyone on the frontlines of this ongoing incident.”