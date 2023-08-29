Fourth, fifth and sixth-graders at St. Croix’s Alfredo Andrews PreK-6 School were excused from school on Monday after a broken pipe flooded sections of the campus.
The Education Department issued a notice on Monday morning requesting that parents pick up their students after a broken pipe flooded areas of the Alfredo Andrews PreK-6 School on St. Croix.
Several water-based incidents have disrupted classes in St. Croix schools since the school year began.
Last week, the Ricardo Richards and Pearl B. Larsen elementary schools dismissed students early due to water service interruptions. At the time, Education Department spokesperson Shayla Solomon said low water pressure impacted water usage in the schools, and maintenance crews from the V.I. Water and Power Authority had been dispatched to address the problem.