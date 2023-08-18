ST. THOMAS — Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has insisted that sex offender Jeffrey Epstein did not receive special treatment from his administration, but former V.I. Attorney General Denise George testified during a recent deposition that Bryan pressured her to reinstate a waiver of certain travel reporting requirements that had been revoked by former V.I. Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs.
“He just brought it to my attention that this is what Jeffrey Epstein wants, and — and I can expect a call from his attorney,” George said, according to a partial transcript of her July 17 deposition.
As far as Epstein, “I realized there was some political maneuvering that he was doing. Just the fact that he as a sex offender got the Governor to come to me for that request, which is unusual,” George testified in another deposition on July 20.
When asked if it was improper for Bryan to reach out on Epstein’s behalf, “I do,” George said. “It did not sit right with me.”
She said Bryan was not only involving himself in a law enforcement matter, “he was doing so on behalf of a convicted sex offender, a sexual offender, child predator, this person, Jeffrey — Jeffrey Epstein. That was troubling to me.”
Thomas-Jacobs was serving as acting attorney general in March 2019 when she sent a letter to Epstein’s attorneys, revoking the waiver that had been implemented by former V.I. Attorney General Vincent Frazer in 2012 under then Gov. John de Jongh Jr.
The waiver allowed Epstein to avoid a rule that sex offenders inform the V.I. Justice Department 21 days before they plan to travel, and Frazer had agreed to demands from Epstein’s lawyers to reduce the notification requirement to 24 hours.
Thomas-Jacobs, George, and Frazer all sat for depositions recently in the ongoing lawsuit filed by the V.I. government against JPMorgan Chase bank, and each answered questions about the waiver.
Partial transcripts of the depositions have been filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, where the government is pursuing an ongoing lawsuit against JPMorgan.
The government’s lawsuit accuses bank officials of violating anti-sex trafficking laws by failing to report Epstein’s suspicious financial activities, and is seeking civil penalties and fines of $190 million, plus damages.
The bank is arguing that the government engaged in similar misconduct, and allowed Epstein to live on his private island of Little St. James with little oversight and monitoring. The V.I. government also granted Epstein more than $300 million in tax incentives through the Economic Development Authority, even after his conviction in Florida in 2008 for sexually abusing underage girls, which required him to register as a sex offender, according to documents obtained in discovery by the bank’s lawyers.
In her deposition on July 13, Thomas-Jacobs explained that she reviewed Epstein’s file and consulted with Shani Pinney, program manager for the V.I. sex offender registry, before deciding to revoke the waiver Frazer had granted Epstein in 2012.
“I did not see anything in the file to support the waiver,” Thomas-Jacobs testified.
The notification requirement helps protect the community, and “I was concerned” about the leeway Epstein had been granted, Thomas-Jacobs said.
“On my review, I thought that every effort should be made to comply with the statute as closely as possible,” Thomas-Jacobs said.
The statute allows the attorney general discretion to modify certain requirements, “And I felt that I wanted to stick closer to the basic requirements of the statute,” Thomas-Jacobs said. “Again, because to protect our community.”
Thomas-Jacobs said she was surprised to learn about the previous waivers Epstein had been granted, and “I just felt that at least for me, the better course would have been to have him comply as strictly as possible to the statute.”
A lawyer for JPMorgan asked Thomas-Jacobs if the Justice Department, which is responsible for monitoring sex offenders, did “an adequate job in its compliance checks regarding Mr. Epstein?”
“I think Epstein, Mr. Epstein was evasive,” Thomas-Jacobs said. “And clever in avoiding the verifications, if nothing else.”
She was asked if “that evasiveness “should have triggered some follow-up by the V.I. Department of Justice, which after all was charged with protecting the community?”
Thomas-Jacobs was unsure, but said there “should have been” follow-up.
At one point during the deposition, Thomas-Jacobs was asked about a message, apparently sent to the V.I. Justice Department, asking “When was Epstein last visited by the DOJ at his little island palace?”
The letter-writer, identified as a private chef, wrote: “We private chefs here on the island are tight, and we see and hear everything specially what goes on in Little St. James island. We have pictures, audio, video of it all going on.”
A lawyer asked Thomas-Jacobs if such recordings would be of interest in a sexual misconduct investigation against Epstein, and she responded “Yes.”
Thomas-Jacobs said she didn’t recall the message ever being brought to her attention, and didn’t know if any follow-up occurred.
The lawyer also asked about a lawsuit in which a victim alleged that “after suffering verbal abuse and threats by Defendants Epstein, Maxwell and Kellen, Plaintiff attempted to escape from Defendant Epstein’s private island, and a search party located her and physically returned her to the main house on the island.”
Thomas-Jacobs said she didn’t know if the government was aware of the allegations in 2017, and didn’t know if the Attorney General’s Office had investigated allegations against Epstein made in publicly filed lawsuits prior to 2019.
Epstein was arrested on new federal charges in New York in July 2019, and died by suicide in a jail cell a month later.
After his death in August 2019, the V.I. Justice Department sued Epstein’s estate in 2020, claiming his attorneys Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn helped him set up shell companies in the Virgin Islands to fraudulently obtain tax benefits from the EDA, which were used to fund Epstein’s sex trafficking enterprise.
George filed the claim against Epstein’s estate with the assistance of the private law firm of Motley Rice. The firm is also overseeing the current lawsuit against JPMorgan.
Thomas-Jacobs was chief deputy attorney general at the time of the 2020 lawsuit against the estate, and took over as attorney general after Bryan fired George at the end of 2022, citing her performance at Justice and not over the fact that she sued JPMorgan as reports had circulated.
Ariel Smith was serving as Civil Division chief attorney in 2020, and is now the current attorney general after Thomas-Jacobs was confirmed as a Superior Court judge in April.
Bryan was serving as chairman of the EDA’s Economic Development Commission in 2012 when he signed off on Epstein’s tax benefit certificate for Southern Trust Company.
On July 27, Bryan and Smith held a press conference at Government House, announcing new proposed legislation to require mandatory reporting of suspected human trafficking.
During a Question-Answer period, they responded to questions from The Daily News about the Justice Department’s monitoring of Epstein, and many of those statements contradict what Thomas-Jacobs and George said in their depositions.
Asked by The Daily News whether Epstein got exemptions from the law, Bryan responded: “I can’t speak to any exemptions that he got before our administration. And I’m not sure he got any exemptions to the law, from my research.”
Smith said it “is not correct” that Epstein received exemptions from the travel reporting requirements. “I think there were reduced times, but there were no exemptions from having to notify the office that he was traveling,” she said.
Bryan interjected that, “The law allowed for the exemptions.”
“I think what we have to remember is we have to look at every situation and the penalty, and not to give favoritism but for there to be fairness in the situation. So, there’s nothing that was done by the Department of Justice that was unfair,” Smith continued.
“Or illegal,” Bryan added.
When asked if Epstein was given leeway from the law’s requirements, Smith responded. “We can’t prevent him from traveling.”
“I don’t think he was allowed any leeway. I think he was allowed the leeway within the law,” Bryan added.
In a deposition on July 13, Frazer explained how he accommodated Epstein’s requests for waivers from the typical reporting requirements.
As part of a compromise, then-senators Carlton Dowe and Celestino White Sr. would encourage bill sponsor, Sen. Ronald Russell, to support Epstein’s desired amendments to the territory’s sex offender legislation, according to the deposition transcript.
Frazer said he couldn’t recall talking to former first lady Cecile deJongh, a long-time Epstein employee, about Epstein’s sex offender requirements, and denied hearing that Epstein had been denying monitors access to Little St. James.
Frazer acknowledged that he’s friends with former Gov. deJongh, who selected him for his position, but denied his relationship to the deJonghs had any impact on his decision to grant Epstein a waiver.
“Initially I didn’t even know Cecile deJongh worked for Epstein. So contrary to what many may believe, it was — it’s not something that was widely known. I didn’t know,” Frazer said.
In her first deposition on July 17, George said Bryan personally appealed to her in 2019 to reinstate the 24-hour reporting waiver that Frazer had granted to Epstein.
“He expressed his position but he — but he asked me to make a decision,” George said. “But didn’t tell me what the decision was.”
George said when she took over the V.I. Justice Department in April 2019, reports “were swirling around the media with respect to what had been going on,” on “what they called Pedophile Island, unfortunately, on the Little St. James,” according to the deposition transcript. “That the horrendous things that had been happening, the sex trafficking and all of that, it was just mind-boggling to me not — not to mention horrific.”
She continued, “I don’t even know if anybody had come to me for it. It was just so outrageous. This is — the Virgin Islands is my home. And it was mind-boggling to me how — if this is all true, how that could have gone on — going on for years, and nothing and no one is doing anything.”
George said she asked if any complaints had ever been filed against Epstein.
When she took over, “I want to find out what happened because something went on that this thing went by for so many years. It was mind-boggling. So I — at that point that’s why I really wanted to do something,” George said,
adding that she did inquire of V.I. Police and her office if anyone had ever filed a complaint against Epstein, and “there was nothing. Everything I got back was they didn’t have any record of anything.”
George’s statements in the deposition are consistent with what she previously told The Daily News in July 2019, when asked whether local authorities had ever investigated published reports that Epstein abused victims in the Virgin Islands.
“Something has to trigger an investigation,” George told The Daily News at the time.
George said an investigation can only be launched if someone files a criminal complaint or a peace officer observes suspicious activity, and “an investigation is not triggered because criminal activity was occurring in another jurisdiction, or another state.”
George said information filed in civil lawsuits in other jurisidictions was not sufficient to launch a local investigation.
“It’s not based on that type of hearsay, or news reports from another jurisdiction,” George said at the time. If the individual in the case filed a complaint “then an investigation can be opened,” George added.
George said in the recent deposition she suspected the federal authorities were conducting their own investigation, but didn’t inquire because she knew they wouldn’t disclose that information.
She read news reports about Epstein, but described the allegations as “rumor, innuendo.”
There are no statute of limitations on crimes like sexual assault and child abuse, so “it wouldn’t have been too late to do anything if we had solid evidence, because I can’t go by innuendo. I can’t go by rumor. I can’t go by media reports and say, Okay, you know, let’s, you know, do an investigation,” George said, according to the deposition transcript.
George reiterated that she “was also critically short-staffed” and lacked the resources to launch an investigation, and “I was really contemplating what can be done.”
She decided to let the federal investigation proceed, which ultimately resulted in Epstein’s arrest, so “it turned out that my senses, my hunch came out to be true,” George said.
“It pleased me to see that something was being done with law enforcement organization that had the resources to be able to do it,” George said. “Okay, then at least something is being done. There’s a prosecution.”
At the recent news conference, Smith insisted that information about Epstein’s abuse of girls and women on Little St. James was not available to local law enforcement before his death.
“The information that we got in this case, just to be clear, became available when we prosecuted the estate, and we got information from the estate,” Smith said.
When asked about the previous public allegations and George’s statements in 2019, Smith said she was unsure of what went on before her tenure.
When asked if she would investigate Epstein under similar circumstances, she responded, “I’d have to look at things when I get them, I can’t speculate.,” Smith said. “Every prosecution requires an investigation, and we will duly investigate where the facts lead us.”
George sat for a second deposition on July 20, in which she provided more details about what it was like to take over the Justice Department and field questions about Epstein.
She testified about how former Police Commissioner Jason Marsh had sent her a scan of a Miami Herald article reprinted in The Daily News in December 2018, in which lawmakers called for an investigation into Epstein’s extraordinarily lenient plea agreement in Florida.
According to that article, “The Herald identified nearly 80 possible victims, most of them 13 to 16 years old. Several of them, now in their late 20s and early 30s, told the Herald that they felt betrayed by Acosta and other prosecutors who failed to treat them as victims and labeled them as prostitutes — even though they were under the age of consent.”
Bryan used similar language to describe Epstein’s underage victims during his own deposition on June 6, in which he said he was aware that Epstein, “copped a plea to having sex with a hooker who was under age.” At the July 27 press conference, Bryan said he regretted that statement.
George, in her July 20 deposition, also described receiving a letter from Epstein’s attorney, Erika Kellerhals, “as per Governor Bryan telling me that you know Jeffrey Epstein wants to have this waiver of the travel requirements, and that he said that his attorneys will be contacting me, and encouraged me to meet with the attorneys to consider it.”
In the letter, Kellerhals asked for “a reinstatement of the waiver that Attorney Vincent Frazer had entered years ago, years before. And I suppose a revocation of what Thomas-Jacobs did. So he went through that whole thing about what was done,” George testified.
George said she’s spoken to Thomas-Jacobs about Frazer’s waiver, and demanded that Epstein’s lawyers provide some proof that he needed a waiver from the 21-day travel notification deadline for legitimate business purposes.
She looked through Epstein’s file herself and “I saw nothing that convinced me that there was any reasonable or reliable proof. You know, nothing satisfied me with respect to that that would have warranted or justified any waiver,” George added. So, “that’s why my decision was no, that I would not do it unless proof is shown. But nothing was shown there.”
George said a sex offender typically “just goes and applies to the Attorney General directly if they want some kind of a waiver,” so it was unusual for the governor to contact her on Epstein’s behalf.
“Using his political influence is what it appeared to me that Jeffrey Epstein was doing, was trying to use political influence that he may have had with the Governor in order to boost or help me to rule favorably. And that’s what I was thinking at the time,” George said.
George said she made it clear, “that is not happening. I would not be a part of that.”
She added that Epstein’s power and control over local authorities was not typical for a sex offender.
“Because not every sexual offender or any person, you know, are in the position to have the Governor make the request to the Attorney General rather than just coming and making it on their own directly,” George said. “That by itself indicated to me that he was flexing his political influence over or with the Governor in an effort to get a favorable result in what I considered to be definitely a law enforcement issue by the Attorney General.”
She added that, “certainly just that alone raised that red flag. And then the subsequent reminder coming from the Governor, not by Attorney Kellerhals and not by Jeffrey Epstein. But coming from the Governor to remind me that I have to make or I need to make a decision on Epstein, that also indicated to me definitely that they’re using that political influence or that there — that there is or there exists some degree of political influence that Epstein is willing to use through the Governor.”
George said she also reached out to Bryan and explained why the law requires sex offenders to report their travel plans in advance.
“I felt that he needed an understanding as to the importance and the magnitude of that requirement,” George said.
Bryan sent an email thanking her for her work on the matter, and “after that, there was nothing,” George said.
When asked if her response impacted her standing with Bryan, “I believe it’s likely,” George said. “It’s likely that it did because I was doing something where I was, you know, doing my work and doing my job without respect to any political interference or anything.”