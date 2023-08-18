ST. THOMAS — Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has insisted that sex offender Jeffrey Epstein did not receive special treatment from his administration, but former V.I. Attorney General Denise George testified during a recent deposition that Bryan pressured her to reinstate a waiver of certain travel reporting requirements that had been revoked by former V.I. Attorney General Carol Thomas-Jacobs.

“He just brought it to my attention that this is what Jeffrey Epstein wants, and — and I can expect a call from his attorney,” George said, according to a partial transcript of her July 17 deposition.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.