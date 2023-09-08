TORTOLA — Nicole Wheatley is purposely unconventional and marches to her own beat.
She was a freelance drummer, gaining the moniker “drummer girl” for expertly using her drumsticks at gigs where she played all music genres from rock ‘n’ roll and soca to rhythm & blues. She would eventually become the drummer for Showtime Band.
Wheatley, who worked for a trust company for 24 years as a corporate officer, is now a painter. Six years ago, Hurricane Irma destroyed her workplace, and without a job, she became a painter. She spent Irma’s sixth anniversary on Wednesday in her newest profession — painting a building in Butu Mountain.
“The painting story is kind of magical. When my trust company job was made redundant after Hurricane Irma, I said I didn’t want to return to that field. I wanted something different and more challenging,” she told The Daily News. “I decided to reach out to a few contractors, told them I could do a little painting and see what would happen.”
She added that Dion Stoutt of ADC Construction “said he’d give me a chance and put me on one of his projects, and I blew up from there.”
As time went by, Wheatley said her male counterparts didn’t say much — just looked on in amazement, but would point out if something was wrong and “they would point it out saying do it this way or that way.
“The first question I would get was ‘where are you from?’ and whether I was from Santo Domingo, St. Vincent or Jamaica, because they never expected a female Virgin Islander to be doing this kind of work, because we belong in the office or behind the stove, in the house.”
Wheatley said she began mastering her craft and learned from different workers.
“‘Nicky, you’re from here, start your own business.’ It was more or less a hustle for me, but then it grew into a passion. I started with small projects for different construction companies in 2019,” she said of both interior and outdoor paint jobs.
In October 2022 she started her painting business, Màat Paints.
Her first solo project was Crandall’s Pastry Plus in 2022, painting the building in baby blue and yellow for its 35{sup}th{/sup} anniversary. She also painted the refubished Elmore Stoutt High School as well as other buildings around Road Town.
The ESHS job, which she got in December, was “particularly special” because she attended school.
“It was very refreshing and a nice thing to have done,” she said.
Wheatley said she offers her clients advice on color schemes and loves to see them happy.
“Nothing makes me happier than seeing the joy on their face or getting feedback for clients saying ‘a good job,’ or ‘the job is very clean, very neat,’” she said. “But it’s just to see the joy on the client’s face, that does it for me.”
While there’s no particular color she likes, in terms of finishing she likes rolling, while others use a spray gun.
“To me, when you roll a building, you get a better finish. That’s just my personal opinion,” said Wheatley.
Her daughter Thea Cook, a music teacher at ESHS and owner of the Bass Spot, is her inspiration. Cook, she said, encourages her to do what makes her happy, and advises her about getting “not going into it for the money, but to be passionate about it and be happy.”
“She likes to see her mom happy, so she encourages me all the time and shares my work on social media,” Wheatley said, adding “she tells me she has work for me to do on her little business, as well. I guess she likes my painting.”
Most of Wheatley’s clients come from social media, and she uses her Màat Paints page to post before and after pictures. And, although she has her own business, Wheatley said she never hesitates to reach out to other contractors for work.
“When I don’t have any work, a day’s pay is better than no pay,” she said.