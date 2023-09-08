Wheatley

Nicole Wheatley, who became a painter after losing her corporate job of 24 years due to Hurricane Irma, paints a house in Butu Mountain, Tortola, on Wednesday.

 Daily News photo by DEAN GREENAWAY

TORTOLA — Nicole Wheatley is purposely unconventional and marches to her own beat.

She was a freelance drummer, gaining the moniker “drummer girl” for expertly using her drumsticks at gigs where she played all music genres from rock ‘n’ roll and soca to rhythm & blues. She would eventually become the drummer for Showtime Band.