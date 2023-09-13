CAHS

Evidence indicates Alfredo Bruce Smith may have abused dozens of children under his supervision in the 15 years he worked at Charlotte Amalie High School on St. Thomas.

Alfredo Bruce Smith has agreed to plead guilty to a series of assaults on underage students while he was working at Charlotte Amalie High School, and prosecutors have recommended he serve 30 to 35 years behind bars.

Evidence indicates Smith may have abused dozens of children under his supervision in the 15 years he worked at the school, and prosecutors say they have a staggering amount of video evidence that Smith filmed while he was committing the crimes.

