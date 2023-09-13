Alfredo Bruce Smith has agreed to plead guilty to a series of assaults on underage students while he was working at Charlotte Amalie High School, and prosecutors have recommended he serve 30 to 35 years behind bars.
Evidence indicates Smith may have abused dozens of children under his supervision in the 15 years he worked at the school, and prosecutors say they have a staggering amount of video evidence that Smith filmed while he was committing the crimes.
“On at least one occasion, Defendant threatened a minor male student with a Taser and choked the male student to force him to submit to the Defendant’s sexual desires,” according to a statement of facts contained in the plea agreement filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court on St. Thomas.
The 17-page agreement contains 20 charges recently filed in a superceding indictment, including three counts of aggravated second-degree rape, second-degree rape, three counts of first-degree unlawful sexual contact, two counts of transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, five counts of coercion and enticement, five counts of production of child pornography, and receipt of child pornography.
Smith has agreed to plead guilty to all counts, which carry lengthy prison sentences and the possibility of life behind bars. Conviction on the rape counts would also require Smith to register as a sexual offender.
Under the agreement, the parties “agree that each may argue for a sentence within the agreed upon range of no less than 30 years and no more than 35 years.”
Smith is also subject to a fine between $50,000 and $250,000, and will remain on supervised release for life.
He is also subject to forfeiture of electronics seized during the investigation and other property, and the agreement requires Smith to “make full restitution to the victims in the amounts determined by the Court.”
Smith’s 53rd birthday is on Sept. 21, so the plea deal means he will likely remain in prison until he is in his 80s.
The plea agreement also means Smith’s victims won’t face the possibility of having to take the stand at trial and relive their trauma while testifying against Smith.
Smith assaulted underage students while working as a hall monitor and track and field coach at Charlotte Amalie High School from 2006 to 2021.
“The exploitation came to light after a report was made that a minor was assaulted by Defendant while attending a track and field meet in Puerto Rico in March of 2019. The report also provided names of other potential minor victims of the Defendant,” according to the agreement. “Thereafter, several of the victims were interviewed and confirmed that they were sexually exploited by Defendant while they were students attending CAHS.”
The case began when a witness told federal agents about the accusations against Smith in April 2021, according to court records. The witness had previously reported Smith, in 2019, to a school administrator, who did nothing.
Smith was arrested in September 2021 and has been jailed in Puerto Rico ever since.
Following Smith’s arrest, the Education Department began an internal investigation, which was subsequently taken over by the Human Services Department.
Government officials have never said whether any staff faced discipline for failing to report allegations against Smith.
The victims said Smith raped them on and off the school’s campus, and showed them images depicting him sexually abusing other students on his cellphone and Facebook, according to the plea agreement.
Investigators obtained search warrants for Smith’s electronic profiles, and Smith’s Facebook account contained “a large quantity of sexually explicit material which included identifiable minors.”
Investigators arrested Smith and executed search warrants on his home and portions of the school depicted in the videos, and seized a laptop, camcorder, and five cellphones, which contained additional digital evidence.
“Defendant used his position as Hall Monitor and Track Coach to entice minor male students to leave their classrooms during school hours or after school,” and would rape them in classrooms or school offices, according to the plea agreement.
In addition to choking and threatening at least one student with a Taser, Smith also transported students “to various beach locations” using the school’s official van and a private vehicle, where he would record himself assaulting the victims, according to the plea.
Smith coerced the victims into sending him photos and engaging in sexual acts, and all of the victims were at least 13 years old but less than 18, according to the plea.
The case against Smith was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, which encourages the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free hotline at 800-981-3030, or by calling 787-729-6969.