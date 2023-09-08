A judge has cancelled the upcoming trial date for Alfredo Bruce Smith, as parties in his child sex assault case continue to negotiate a plea agreement, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court on St. Thomas.
Smith, 52, has been jailed in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, since his arrest on Sept. 30, 2021, and his trial had been scheduled to begin on Monday.
On Aug. 31, Federal Public Defender Matthew Campbell asked the court to strike all trial deadlines, as “the parties have reached a resolution in this case,” and Smith is scheduled to be transported to St. Thomas on Sept. 13.
Prosecutors recently filed a new indictment slightly adjusting some of Smith’s charges, and when he appears for arraignment, Campbell said the court can also conduct a change of plea hearing.
The 20-count indictment charges Smith with crimes including aggravated second-degree rape, first-degree unlawful sexual contact, coercion and enticement, production of child pornography, and transportation with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Smith has reviewed and agreed to the terms of the plea deal, Campbell wrote, but lawyers need more time to finalize the written agreement before Smith signs it.
On Tuesday, District Court Chief Judge Robert Molloy ordered all trial deadlines stayed, and ordered the parties to file a joint notice by Tuesday , “indicating the status of the fully executed plea agreement.”
Smith had been employed at Charlotte Amalie High School for 15 years and was working as a track coach and hall monitor at the time of his arrest.
Prosecutors say they have evidence indicating that Smith sexually abused dozens of underage boys for at least 13 years, and filmed himself raping students in the school, according to court documents.
The case began when a witness told federal agents about the accusations against Smith in April 2021, according to court records. The witness had previously reported Smith, in 2019, to a school administrator, who did nothing.
Following Smith’s arrest, the Education Department began an internal investigation, which was subsequently taken over by the Human Services Department.
Government officials have never said whether any staff faced discipline for failing to report allegations against Smith.
The case against Smith was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, which encourages the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity through its toll-free hotline at 800-981-3030, or by calling 787-729-6969.
