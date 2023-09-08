A judge has cancelled the upcoming trial date for Alfredo Bruce Smith, as parties in his child sex assault case continue to negotiate a plea agreement, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court on St. Thomas.

Smith, 52, has been jailed in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, since his arrest on Sept. 30, 2021, and his trial had been scheduled to begin on Monday.

