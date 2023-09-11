Former At-Large Sen. Steven Payne Sr. was arrested by warrant Friday on sexual battery charges in Florida, and was initially jailed with bail set at $250,000, according to public records.
Payne, 57, was arrested by Orlando Police on a warrant out of Duval County, Fla., according to the Orange County Department of Corrections website.
Payne’s name was no longer listed on the site as of Sunday morning, indicating he may have been transferred or released on bond.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office obtained the warrant for Payne’s arrest for sexual assault on Aug. 22, according to the Florida Crime Information Center.
Details of the case have not yet been made public, and the date of Payne’s next court appearance could not be determined Sunday.
Payne faced public accusations of sexual misconduct by multiple women while serving as the representative for St. John in the 34th Legislature.
The other 14 senators in the Legislature voted to expel Payne on July 20, 2022, following a report by the Committee on Ethical Conduct, which convened to investigate a legislative employee’s sexual harassment complaint against him.
The employee described an incident where she said Payne lured her into his hotel room on Feb. 28, 2022, and propositioned her for sex, and used a firearm to “clear” the room, which made her feel “threatened and intimidated,” according to the committee’s report.
Payne, who served for more than 18 years as an officer in the V.I. Police Department, has denied any wrongdoing, and said on the Senate floor that the employee who filed the report against him “was lying” and should be charged with perjury.
Payne’s attorney, Treston Moore, subsequently filed a lawsuit against the 34th Legislature and former Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory, which is still pending in V.I. Superior Court.
Moore, as of Daily News press time this morning, did not respond to a request for comment on Payne’s arrest in Florida.
The civil complaint names Payne as a plaintiff alongside Noellise Powell, a St. John voter who is claiming her rights are being violated by Payne’s expulsion, and the Democratic Party’s decision to choose Angel Bolques Jr. to replace him as at-large senator in the 34th Legislature.
Payne lost to Bolques in the primary election, and Bolques went on to defeat Independent challenger Sherry-Ann Francis in the general election.
The complaint claims Payne was improperly removed as an elected official, and is seeking back pay and damages.
An attorney for the Legislature, Joseph Arellano, argued that the claim was moot and senators were immune from liability. But on April 25, V.I. Superior Court Senior Sitting Judge Renee Gumbs Carty agreed that the case should proceed, and denied the defendants’ motion to dismiss.
Payne previously ran in two elections and won, and was defeated on his third attempt.
“Though Defendants argue there is no evidence to show he will run again, there is nothing to prevent Payne from running again and being subject to the same action,” Carty wrote.
While Carty ruled that the matter is worthy of the court’s consideration, the case has since stalled, and the judge has not yet scheduled a new hearing date.
