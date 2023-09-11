Former At-Large Sen. Steven Payne Sr. was arrested by warrant Friday on sexual battery charges in Florida, and was initially jailed with bail set at $250,000, according to public records.

Payne, 57, was arrested by Orlando Police on a warrant out of Duval County, Fla., according to the Orange County Department of Corrections website.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.