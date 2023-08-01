The V.I. Water and Power Authority still hasn’t paid $24.5 million in overdue bills to fuel supplier Trafigura Trading LLC, six years after the company won a consent judgement in federal court.

An attorney representing Trafigura, Joseph DiRuzzo III, filed a motion Friday that asks a judge to force WAPA to disclose information about overdue payments to another fuel supplier, Vitol, to help the court execute the 2017 judgment.

