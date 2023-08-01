The V.I. Water and Power Authority still hasn’t paid $24.5 million in overdue bills to fuel supplier Trafigura Trading LLC, six years after the company won a consent judgement in federal court.
An attorney representing Trafigura, Joseph DiRuzzo III, filed a motion Friday that asks a judge to force WAPA to disclose information about overdue payments to another fuel supplier, Vitol, to help the court execute the 2017 judgment.
The court entered the consent judgment in favor of Trafigura on May 10, 2017, and WAPA agreed to pay $24.5 million in overdue fuel bills.
DiRuzzo recently emailed WAPA’s lawyers in an attempt to meet and discuss the matter, but received no response, according to the motion.
“Defendant has consented to the judgment but has not satisfied the judgement,” DiRuzzo wrote.
WAPA’s chronic cashflow problems mean the Authority has historically struggled to pay vendors, despite residential customers paying 41 cents per kilowatt hour for electricity, one of the highest rates in the country.
The Authority has long suffered from corruption and mismanagement, leaving WAPA customers with unreliable service and frequent outages.
The Daily News sent questions about the 2017 judgment to WAPA spokeswoman Shanell Petersen and WAPA Executive Director Andy Smith.
“WAPA does not comment on outstanding legal matters,” Petersen responded in an email.
WAPA has already been receiving millions of dollars in public money through the V.I. government for fuel assistance, and Petersen and Smith did not answer questions about how WAPA will be able to pay its settlements with both Trafigura and Vitol.
Smith has been leading WAPA since January 2022, and many of the overdue bills accrued under the tenure of previous Executive Director Lawrence Kupfer, who served from 2018 to 2021, and Hugo Hodge Jr., who negotiated the disastrous Vitol deal in 2014.
In 2020, regulators with the V.I. Public Services Commission grilled Kupfer about his insistence that WAPA hadn’t collected the cost of the Trafigura settlement from customers.
Kupfer said that WAPA’s debts accrued “because we didn’t collect these amounts from our customers.”
“I’m very confused about your statement that you didn’t collect these funds,” PSC Chairman David Hughes said at the 2020 meeting.
Hughes said the Trafigura debt was included in the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause, or LEAC, rate, “you simply just didn’t pay the fuel vendor.”
“We have not been collecting enough from all of our customers to pay all of our fuel bills. It’s really just that simple,” Kupfer said at the time.
Trafigura is now asking the court to conduct discovery and collect information about WAPA’s assets, to identify funds that can be used to satisfy the outstanding 2017 judgement.
The list of discovery inquiries includes questions about the V.I. government’s outstanding payments to WAPA, and records of all payments made to Vitol and its affiliates since June 30, 2015.
The Vitol deal has been a major issue for WAPA, after the company cut off fuel deliveries in late 2022 because WAPA had failed to pay $145 million in overdue bills.
WAPA reached a settlement with Vitol for that amount, and the V.I. government has agreed to extend a $100 million line of credit in anticipation of receiving federal reimbursement. But before the line of credit was executed, the government paid the first $45 million installment to Vitol from the General Fund, angering senators who said the Legislature was not consulted before the executive branch spent public money to cover WAPA’s bills.
