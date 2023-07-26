TORTOLA — A fourth person has been charged, and three others were questioned and released pending a further probe, in last week’s cocaine bust in British Virgin Islands waters.
Meantime, BVI police have not divulged the quantity of cocaine seized alongside firearms, ammunition and two boats, one of which was set ablaze hours after being taken — under heavy police presence — to the Road Town Police Station.
A police statement on Tuesday, said the latest arrest was that of 34-year-old Rico Penn of Fat Hogs Bay, who was charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply to another, unlawful possession of a controlled drug, keeping an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.
No other information was available as to his arrest, but shortly after the bust last week, Police Commissioner Mark Collins said that more arrests were pending.
During the bust, a week ago today, police also seized firearms, ammunition and two boats, one of which was set on fire at the Road Town Police Station, which abuts a nearby school that is accessible to anyone. Police officials have provided no updates on the investigation leading to the suspected arson.
Penn joins Dion McMaster, 38, Brady Ghut, who was arrested Saturday and is also charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply to another, unlawful possession of a controlled drug, keeping an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. Also Saturday, Zuri Reid, 40, and Ruth Gonzalez Tellez, 28, both of Belle Vue, were arrested and charged with keeping an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.
“An additional three persons were arrested and released pending further investigations. The efforts to bring offenders to justice continue and will not be derailed by those who hope to escape detection and prosecution,” according to the BVI police statement.
The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force “wishes to renew its appreciation for the support and continued cooperation in this investigation which remains active... as investigators continue to pursue several lines of inquiry,” the release stated. “The support of law-abiding members of the community is reassuring and sustains an unwavering determination to continue efforts to keep serving and protecting the Virgin Islands.
Investigators urge anyone with information that could help police to call 284-368-9339 or the anonymous tip line, Crimestoppers, at 284-800-8477.