There is growing anxiety around the federal government’s failure to retroactively extend an increased rate for the excise tax collected on locally manufactured rum, as the V.I. Government Employees Retirement System remains uncertain as to whether the current rate will reap enough revenue to keep the government’s pension plan solvent.
“I don’t see any movement on the rum cover over,” Trustee Nellon Bowry said during a meeting of the GERS Board of Trustees Thursday. “Last thing I read from the Delegate, she wasn’t very optimistic that it’s going to happen any time soon.”
Under the Revised Organic Act of the Virgin Islands, any excise tax collected on V.I. manufactured rum imported into the mainland United States is transferred to or “covered-over” to the territory.
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett had previously expressed confidence that Congress would vote to retroactively extend the territory’s rum cover over rate of $13.25 per proof gallon, which expired in December 2021.
But since then, Congress has failed to act on the issue and extend the higher rate or make it permanent, and the rate has remained at $10.50.
That leaves a major gap in the territory’s plan to use revenue from the rum tax to fund GERS, as a financial mechanism in the form of a special purpose vehicle had assumed the higher cover over rate of $13.25 per proof gallon.
Trustees present at Thursday’s meeting, including Bowry, Andre Dorsey, Leona Smith, and Chairman Dwane Callwood, discussed the issue with new GERS Administrator Angel Dawson Jr.
Dawson took over the role in July after the retirement of long-time GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs, and said he hasn’t yet had a chance to discuss the cover over rate with Nathan Simmonds, director of finance and administration for the V.I. Public Finance Authority.
But Dawson previously served as Finance Commissioner, and told Trustees that he knows Simmonds well, “we work very well together, and it is my intention to have that discussion. As of right now, we’re current in regards to payments under the funding note.”
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. serves as PFA Chairman, and the PFA has previously stepped in to close the gap left by the lower cover over rate.
In addition, GERS is still waiting on about $11 million in overdue employer contributions from the V.I. Water and Power Authority, and the territory’s hospitals also have outstanding contributions, and Bowry said he wants senators to appropriate money to pay those bills.
All four Trustees present unanimously approved a resolution to request those appropriations from the Legislature, and Dawson said GERS is also asking senators to fund approximately $15 million in administrative expenses for the pension system, which had previously done up until 1998.
In addition, Dawson said they’re reviewing a request for employer contributions to be increased from 23.5% to 26.5%, which GERS is entitled to do as of January 2025, but they feel “that accelerating that will help to continue to places the GERS on a firm financial footing.”
“That’s going to be particularly important because I noted recently that the rum cover over increase back to $13.50 is in limbo, last thing I read. So, it doesn’t appear that we’re going to be getting that any time soon,” Bowry said. “You’ll recall the last payment we had was short, and I think the PFA had to make up the amount so we could get the $157 million that’s part of the plan. And it’s going to be short again this year.”
Bowry said he’s not seeing movement on the rum cover over, and “Last thing I read from the Delegate, she wasn’t very optimistic that it’s going to happen any time soon, so it’s important that we get all those monies that’s outstanding because we’ll be short on the funding piece.”
In October, Plaskett told The Daily News in a written statement that she and Congresswoman Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon of Puerto Rico had offered legislation to permanently lift the cover-over cap. But in the meantime, Congress could take up temporary tax extender legislation to raise the $10.50 rate back to $13.25.
“My confidence that such tax extender legislation will be taken up comes from the many tax credits and other tax provisions that have or will expire by the end of this year that need to be extended — such as low-income housing credits, pharmaceutical company credits and others,” Plaskett said at the time.
She also said in 2022 that senators and the governor did not consult her on the legislation to create the special purpose vehicle, which was “unfortunate” because basing the securitization plan on the higher rate “was a risk.”
In a recent group interview with journalists, Plaskett’s tone shifted from cautious optimism to concern.
She explained that lawmakers are trying to find a piece of tax legislation they can attach the request to, and there “is discussion in Ways and Means about bringing legislation to the floor when we come back in September. Truthfully, looking at the kind of bill that the Republicans want to pass, I don’t think it will — I think if it passes the House it will die in the Senate. And so that’s also a concern.”
Plaskett said she and Gonzalez-Colon, as well as other supportive senators, are “trying to find a standalone mechanism to get this onto the floor. We’ve also been facing a big pushback from some Republicans saying that this is kind of a, it’s a giveaway. And so we’re dealing with the mechanics of reeducating people who are unaware of the history of this necessity.”
She said Bryan’s administration and the territory’s Washington lobbyists “are also working on this. So this is kind a all-hands-on-deck kind of thing that’s happening right now.”
At Thursday’s meeting, Dorsey said that Simmonds had previously told GERS Trustees “we were covered, because of how they put the plan together, how they financed this whole package.”
Dorsey said Simmonds assured GERS that the higher rate would have been three times the amount needed to service their debt, and the lower rate was still twice the amount necessary.
“That’s what was presented to us. So, he said we had nothing to worry about, the $13.25 was to give more of a cushion, but at the $10.50 we were still covered,” Dorsey said.
“I would say that none of the schedules that I see support that,” said Bowry, who previously served as Director of the Office of Management and Budget.
Dorsey said he wants to see the documents that support Simmonds’ position, and asked that all Trustees be provided with records of the special purpose vehicle, so “we would be able to review the entire package.”
Dawson said he would follow up on that request.
With reporting by Kit MacAvoy.
