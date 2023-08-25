There is growing anxiety around the federal government’s failure to retroactively extend an increased rate for the excise tax collected on locally manufactured rum, as the V.I. Government Employees Retirement System remains uncertain as to whether the current rate will reap enough revenue to keep the government’s pension plan solvent.

“I don’t see any movement on the rum cover over,” Trustee Nellon Bowry said during a meeting of the GERS Board of Trustees Thursday. “Last thing I read from the Delegate, she wasn’t very optimistic that it’s going to happen any time soon.”

