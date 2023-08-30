Leadership from the Government Employees Retirement System told Finance Committee lawmakers on Tuesday that the System faces several challenges in its quest to remain solvent.
Acting Administrator and Chief Executive Officer Angel Dawson Jr. led testimony on behalf of the system, which is not required to submit its budget before the Legislature for approval.
Dawson credited his predecessor, Austin Nibbs, and a Funding Note approved last year with shoring up the System, which as recently as last year was in danger of running out of funds by the end of this year.
“Fortunately, with the Funding Note referenced earlier, instead of Oct. 1, 2024, representing the beginning of the GERS’ final year of existence as we know it, we can look forward to the GERS remaining viable through at least 2052,” Dawson said.
Despite that windfall, testifiers told lawmakers that uneven cash flows over the 35-year term of the Funding Note present several challenges which need to be carefully managed. The note’s annual contributions are heavily backloaded, with more than half of the contributions funded in the term’s final 12 years at the expense of middle years.
If that funding gap is not filled, Dawson said, the System is actually projected to become insolvent by 2038.
To prevent this, the GERS Board of Supervisors is requesting that two Government-funded initiatives be added to the 2024 budget.
The first is to amend Title 3, Chapter 27, Section 718 (b) of the Virgin Islands Code to advance the increase in the employer contributions — from the current 23.5 percent to 26.5 percent of covered payroll — which the board is authorized to increase on January 1. That increase will add approximately $13 million in annual employer contributions.
The second is a request that the Legislature rescind Act No. 6233, passed by the 22nd Legislature in 1998, to fund the System’s $15 million annual administrative expenses.
“Madame Chair, we are truly at a historic moment with regards to the Virgin Islands Government Employees Retirement System,” Dawson said at the conclusion of his testimony. “Metaphorically, we can either look at the glass as being half empty or half full.”
The pessimistic view focuses on the contributions gap created by backloading the Funding Note and concerns that the rum excise tax cover over not being one again increased from $10.50 to $13.25 per gallon. But with the two initiatives the System requested on Tuesday in place, Dawson said, GERS will remain solvent and become 100 percent funded by 2048.
Committee Chair Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory asked Dawson if he had been in conversation with the territory’s Chief Executive Officer or had any insight as to whether the Virgin Islands Government will be able to make the $158 million payment to GERS due in October.
“We have no insider information,” he said, adding that they had not been informed of any problems. “
In response to Dawson’s answers, Frett-Gregory said she thought the relevant parties needed to communicate more.
“I’m just going to be very frank with you,” she said, “that we’re short on communication when it comes to these very important matters.”