The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs has approved $212 million in estimated rum tax cover over payments to the territory for 2024, which will be released this week, but local officials are still hoping for an increase in that amount.
Under the Revised Organic Act, excise tax collected on USVI-manufactured rum imported into the mainland United States is transferred to or “covered-over” to the territory.
“The USVI Government submits an advance estimate of rum excise taxes to OIA on an annual basis so that a payment can be made by September of each fiscal year. Any adjustments are calculated and paid based upon amounts advanced from rum excise taxes derived from the USVI and actual receipts collected by the federal government,” according to a news release issued by the Office of Insular Affairs.
“The fiscal year 2024 advance payment to the USVI Government was calculated using the $10.50 per proof gallon rate, as provided for under current law,” according to a statement.
That rate is a problem for the territorial government’s rescue plan to use the rum cover-over funds to save the Government Employees Retirement System from insolvency. The plan is expected to provide $4 billion in funding over 30 years, but the special purpose vehicle created in 2022 had assumed the higher cover over rate of $13.25 per proof gallon.
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett had previously expressed confidence that Congress would vote to retroactively extend the territory’s rum cover over rate of $13.25 per proof gallon, which expired in December 2021.
But since then, Congress has failed to act on the issue and extend the higher rate or make it permanent, and the rate has remained at $10.50.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. serves as Public Finance Authority Chairman, and the PFA has previously stepped in to close the gap left by the lower cover over rate.
But at a recent meeting, GERS Trustee Nellon Bowry expressed concern around the lack of movement on increasing the rate back to $13.25.
Plaskett told reporters during a conference call last month that lawmakers supportive of the increase are facing pushback from Republicans, who see it as “a giveaway,” and she’s worried that even if legislation passes the House, “it will die in the Senate.”
In response to questions from The Daily News, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. said during Monday’s press briefing that Bryan is lobbying lawmakers to raise the rate.
“The governor is going to be in Washington D.C. this week, there are some ongoing conversations with Congress on this issue. There is legislation that is before the House that we expect to be brought up very soon, and the governor actually has a commitment from the U.S. House of Representatives, the Ways and Means Committee Chairman,” Motta said.
He added, “the governor actually has some meetings with members of the Senate side this month in Washington, and we’re fairly confident that we’ll get that legislation moved before the end of this year.”
In terms of whether the lower rate will affect GERS, “the System actually just mentioned they have no real concerns with the system being solvent until at least 2052. So, yes, the rum cover-over extension is an issue but we are working very hard on that and feel fairly confident that we’ll get that resolved. And of course, as has been in the past. Once that payment is remitted, it’s also retroactive as well,” Motta said.
