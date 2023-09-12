The U.S. Department of the Interior’s Office of Insular Affairs has approved $212 million in estimated rum tax cover over payments to the territory for 2024, which will be released this week, but local officials are still hoping for an increase in that amount.

Under the Revised Organic Act, excise tax collected on USVI-manufactured rum imported into the mainland United States is transferred to or “covered-over” to the territory.

