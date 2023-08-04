It’s been a year since public officials reluctantly acknowledged that recording devices had been discovered hidden in government offices, but the territory’s leaders have been silent on the issue ever since.
The situation only became public after FBI employees were seen at the Office of Management and Budget on Aug. 5, 2022, and rumors began to spread about a possible criminal investigation.
V.I. Police Commissioner Ray Martinez called a press conference to explain that OMB Director Jenifer O’Neal had requested the assistance of FBI digital forensic investigators who traveled to the territory from Puerto Rico to determine if there had been a data breach.
Martinez further explained that O’Neal was worried about a possible data breach because recording devices had been found in government offices, beginning in May 2022.
“We are still investigating those devices, some have been sent for digital analysis and others will be turned over to some of our federal partners for continued investigations,” Martinez said at the time.
In response to questions from The Daily News, Martinez said that “more than 12 devices in more than 5 government offices were discovered.”
Police have not said which offices the devices were found in, or provided any details about the design and capabilities of the devices.
“When we started looking at this investigation, we didn’t expect to find the things that we did. We didn’t expect to walk into government offices and uncover covert monitoring devices, devices that could be utilized for audio and/or video,” Martinez said at the 2022 press conference, adding that police will “continue to be as transparent as possible.”
Martinez, however, has not provided any updates since the press conference. Police also have not said whether members of the public should be concerned their private information may have been leaked.
Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. referred questions about the investigation to V.I. Police, but spokesperson Glen Dratte could not immediately be reached.
Police have not said whether any additional devices have been recovered, if a motive had been identified, and whether the devices captured confidential information that was transmitted to a third party.
