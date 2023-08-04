It’s been a year since public officials reluctantly acknowledged that recording devices had been discovered hidden in government offices, but the territory’s leaders have been silent on the issue ever since.

The situation only became public after FBI employees were seen at the Office of Management and Budget on Aug. 5, 2022, and rumors began to spread about a possible criminal investigation.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.