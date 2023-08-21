Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has submitted legislation to appropriate $11 million from the sale of Little St. James island, where sex offender Jeffrey Epstein lived for 20 years, to fund a five-year-old law meant to combat human trafficking.
The proposed legislation also authorizes the V.I. attorney general to pursue civil action for compensatory damages on behalf of human trafficking victims, and lists certain professions that are required to report suspected human trafficking, according to a Friday news release from Government House.
But the law does not include at least one provision that Bryan had wanted in the bill, a requirement that sex offenders list any companions they plan to travel with, particularly individuals under the age of consent.
“One of the big things I think this addresses is traveling with anybody, or traveling with any minor or anybody else,” but “we’re still discussing the legality of having that put in there,” Bryan said at a press conference in July.
As of press time this morning, Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. did not respond to questions from The Daily News for further details.
Epstein, who died by suicide in August 2019, admitted to soliciting and paying underage girls for sex, and was required to register as a sex offender under the terms of a 2008 non-prosecution agreement in Florida. He traveled frequently, and was reportedly seen bringing young girls and women to the Virgin Islands, even after serving prison time in Florida.
Epstein claimed the Virgin Islands as his primary residence for 20 years, until his suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on new criminal charges in New York.
He never faced a criminal investigation or prosecution in the territory, despite long-standing allegations that he had transported girls and women to his home on Litte St. James, trapping them on the tiny cay off the East End of St. Thomas and subjecting them to horrific sexual abuse.
After Epstein’s death, the V.I. government sued his estate with the help of private law firm Motley Rice, resulting in a $105 million settlement agreement, under which Epstein’s executors long-time attorneys Richard Kahn and Darren Indyke did not admit any wrongdoing.
Under the settlement, half of the proceeds from the sale of Little St. James are earmarked to help the government fund the V.I. Uniform Prevention of and Remedies for Human Trafficking Act, which included legislation creating the Council on Human Trafficking. The bill was sponsored by former senator and current St. Croix Administrator Sammuel Sanes, and was signed into law by former Gov. Kenneth Mapp in 2018.
Bryan, who was sworn into office in January 2019, finally announced a list of appointees to the council at a press conference in July. Members include Sanes, Deborah Hodge, V.I. Police lieutenant; Ruth Warren, victim advocate with the V.I. Justice Department; Clema Lewis, executive director of the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix; and Anya Stuart, executive director of the Family Resource Center.
The $11 million the government received from the sale of Little St. James will be used to fund the council, implement a training program for law enforcement and victims’ advocacy stakeholders, require mandatory training for all peace officers in recognizing the signs of human trafficking, and convene a biennial conference beginning in 2025, according to the three-page proposed bill.
The money will also be used to fund other portions of the 2018 legislation, enabling the Council to “develop a coordinated and comprehensive plan to provide victims with services,” including compensation for victims of “commercial sexual activity.”
The new bill directs $2.2 million of the $11 million appropriation to support prosecution or civil enforcement actions by the V.I. Justice Department, “against those alleged to have participated, fostered, failed to report, or facilitated sex trafficking in the Virgin Islands.”
The bill also contains language echoing existing mandatory reporting requirements for child abuse, sexual abuse, and neglect, which were first codified in 1983.
According to court records, an unnamed school administrator may have violated that law in 2019 when he received a witness report about Alfredo Bruce Smith in 2019, but did nothing.
The same witness went to federal agents with the accusations against Smith in April 2021, and the 15-year Charlotte Amalie High School employee was arrested five months later.
Smith is currently awaiting trial on 13 criminal counts, including aggravated rape and sexual exploitation of a child, and the parties have been in negotiations over a possible plea agreement. Federal prosecutors say they have evidence indicating that Smith sexually abused dozens of underage boys for at least 13 years, and filmed himself raping students in the school, according to court documents.
Following Smith’s arrest, former Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin said the department was conducting an internal investigation, and then the Human Services Department announced it was taking over the inquiry. It’s unclear what, if anything, has come from that investigation. Berry-Benjamin has since resigned, and Human Services Commissioner Kimberly Causey-Gomez has remained mum on the issue.