Epstein Estate

Jeffrey Epstein’s former home on the island of Little St. James in the U.S. Virgin Islands. 

 File photo by MIAMI HERALD

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has submitted legislation to appropriate $11 million from the sale of Little St. James island, where sex offender Jeffrey Epstein lived for 20 years, to fund a five-year-old law meant to combat human trafficking.

The proposed legislation also authorizes the V.I. attorney general to pursue civil action for compensatory damages on behalf of human trafficking victims, and lists certain professions that are required to report suspected human trafficking, according to a Friday news release from Government House.

