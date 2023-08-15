Government House spokesperson Richard Motta Jr. said during a weekly briefing that the Division of Personnel has announced open enrollment for insurance began on Monday and would remain open until Sept. 15.
“During this time, all active government employees and retirees can take the opportunity to enroll or make changes to their health plan and life insurance,” Motta said, “and/or update their beneficiaries.”
Motta said the Personnel Division will hold a series of open enrollment sessions throughout the U.S. Virgin Islands to ensure that employees and retirees understand the benefits they’re entitled to, adding that retirees are particularly encouraged to attend because they can now access BenTek. During these sessions, staff members will provide instruction on how to navigate the online benefits system.
Virtual open enrollment sessions will be held throughout the week for active employees, retirees and human resources officers. A schedule of virtual sessions can be found by visiting dopusvi.org.
In-person sessions for retirees only will be held from 9-11 a.m. and 12-2 p.m. on Tuesday in the Planning and Natural Resources Department conference room in Tutu on St. Thomas and 9-11 a.m. and 12-2 p.m. on Wednesday in the Legislative Annex on St. John. The division held a session for St. Croix residents on Monday.
During Monday’s briefing, Motta reminded Virgin Islanders of the Bryan-Roach administration’s commitment to tackling the issue of abandoned and derelict buildings across the territory. Two town halls have been planned to foster public communication, including one at 6 p.m. on Aug. 28 at Charlotte Amalie High School on St. Thomas and one at 6 p.m. on Aug. 30 at the St. Croix Educational Complex.
“I encourage the community to come out and participate in the discussion of how we can collectively address this long standing issue,” Motta said.
Motta went on to say that Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. participated in the unveiling of an “I Love St. Thomas” sign unveiled at Vendors Plaza in downtown Charlotte Amalie on Monday morning.