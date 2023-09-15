A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for smuggling a load of illegal firearms to St. Thomas, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
The man, Jahmir Ogese Victor, was arrested in November 2021, and charged with several firearm charges, including selling firearms without a license, unlawful importation, failure to register or declare firearms, and conspiracy.
On Monday, Judge Denise Francois sentenced Victor to 10 years for unauthorized possession of a firearm, and three years for failing to report a firearm. She ordered the sentences to run consecutively, for a total sentence of 13 years, and also ordered Victor to pay a $10,000 fine, according to the record of proceeding.
The arrest came after U.S. Customs officials were alerted to a large cache of weapons hidden in Victor’s checked luggage on Nov. 10, 2021.
An investigation was conducted by agents from the V.I. Justice Department and Homeland Security Investigations, who found that Victor only informed Spirit Airlines and the Transportation Security Administration of two firearms in his checked luggage. Victor failed to declare the total of 10 firearms and 14 high-capacity magazines with the V.I. Police Department when he arrived at King Airport, as required by law.
“During questioning, Victor admitted to knowingly transporting 10 firearms and 14 magazines with the intent to sell. Agents confiscated the firearms. He was questioned, then released by CBP officers pending further investigation,” according to information from the V.I. Justice Department.
“The joint investigation of the suspect revealed that he was running guns for a criminal organization with ties to the Virgin Islands. On November 15, 2021, the suspect was arrested at the Cyril E. King Airport, while attempting to board a flight back to the mainland,” according to a news release.
On July 27, Victor pleaded no contest to unauthorized possession of a firearm, and failing to report a firearm. At sentencing, prosecutors agreed to dismiss all remaining charges, and Francois granted Victor credit for time served in pretrial detention.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.