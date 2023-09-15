A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for smuggling a load of illegal firearms to St. Thomas, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.

The man, Jahmir Ogese Victor, was arrested in November 2021, and charged with several firearm charges, including selling firearms without a license, unlawful importation, failure to register or declare firearms, and conspiracy.

