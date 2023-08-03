The Hawksbill Project has released the results of a recent survey on the hawksbill sea turtles around St. John, providing important data on the previously unstudied population.
The study, conducted over two weeks at the end of June and into July, documented and sampled 17 hawksbill turtles, with another nine turtles sighted and recorded.
“St. John has a ton of hawksbill habitat, which is the reef ecosystem,” Scott Eanes, founder of The Hawksbill Project, told The Daily News.
The Hawksbill Project, founded in 2022, is a U.K.-based nonprofit that works to protect the critically endangered hawksbill sea turtle by providing funding and support to learn more about the species.
“There’s a lot of work that needs to be done, period,” Eanes explained. “So the project is here to support some of the smaller projects that want to do this work, but may lack the funds or manpower.”
In October 2022, the organization raised $12,000 and partnered with the UVI Sea Turtle Research and Conservation and Oceans Spirits to perform a similar islandwide assessment of Carriacou, West Indies.
Eanes said his passion for the hawksbill sea turtle started after he saw his first turtle while diving on the Great Barrier Reef almost 21 years ago.
He lived in the territory for eight years and earned his master’s degree from the University of the Virgin Islands’ Marine and Environmental Science program as he studied the hawksbill sea turtles that lived in the waters near the King Airport’s runway for his thesis.
He even worked to have the body of water south of the runway named Hawksbill Cove.
Eanes noted that on St. John there are monitoring programs for nesting sea turtles, but there was no baseline data on the hawksbill sea turtles living in the waters around the island.
For the survey, Eanes worked with UVI’s Sea Turtle Research and Conservation team, along with renowned sea turtle biologist Paul Jobsis, to collect biometric and genetic data on the documented turtles.
Biometric data includes the size and weight of the turtles, which can reveal their rate of growth and their health as it relates to the habitat, and the genetic data can help determine the turtle’s natal origin.
“The turtles are not from St. John, they are coming from down island or other locations that are hawksbill nesting habitat,” Eanes said. “If that island supplies our island, it’s good to know that island is taking care of their turtles as well.”
Some of the turtles recorded were smaller, which Eanes said is a good sign, as this means they are new to the St. John habitat. Other turtles were much larger, meaning they are close to being an adult.
“There were some absolutely stunningly beautiful habitats that I got to see, that I didn’t even necessarily know about,” Eanes said. “So that was positive, nice to see.”
He noted that one of the reasons hawksbill are critically endangered is due to poaching. Historically, the sea turtle has been killed for its meat and for the shell, which has been used to make hair clips, earrings, and other trinkets.
“Seeing all this habitat, there isn’t the associated number of turtles. Their population was reduced for hundreds of years prior to this assessment,” Eanes said.
The team hopes to return to conduct the survey next year, and eventually implement satellite tags so they can track the turtles’ movements.
“Ideally now they know where to monitor, so in two to three years someone else can be taking the lead on the project,” Eanes said.
Eanes said the survey would not be possible without the financial support of donors, including the St. John Unitarian Universalist Church and Stephen Connect, who donated his boat.
The Hawksbill Project also collaborated with the Department of Planning and Natural Resources, the National Park Service, Friends of the National Park, and Coral World to conduct the survey.