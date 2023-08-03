The Hawksbill Project has released the results of a recent survey on the hawksbill sea turtles around St. John, providing important data on the previously unstudied population.

The study, conducted over two weeks at the end of June and into July, documented and sampled 17 hawksbill turtles, with another nine turtles sighted and recorded.

— Contact Sara Kirkpatrick at 340-714-9109 or email skirkpatrick@dailynews.vi