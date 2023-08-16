The V.I. Health Department issued a statement on Tuesday to dispel rumors that a new health advisory had been issued which recommends social distancing and mask-wearing to protect against the XBB variant of COVID-19.

According to the statement, department officials received reports that the fake advisory was circulating on social media on Monday. The fake advisory also warned that the variant was “more deadly than previous strains and undetectable,” and advised readers to wear a double layer of masks and to social distance.