The V.I. Health Department issued a statement on Tuesday to dispel rumors that a new health advisory had been issued which recommends social distancing and mask-wearing to protect against the XBB variant of COVID-19.
According to the statement, department officials received reports that the fake advisory was circulating on social media on Monday. The fake advisory also warned that the variant was “more deadly than previous strains and undetectable,” and advised readers to wear a double layer of masks and to social distance.
“The information circulating on social media is false,” Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion said in the statement. “The Department of Health has not issued an advisory directing the public to wear a double layer of mask or to social distance.”
Encarnacion added that the mask-wearing is no longer mandated by the department.
“However, wearing a mask is a personal choice and we do encourage wearing a mask if you are sick to protect others around you.”
Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis said that the current variant is EG.5, which is not showing to be more dangerous than previous variants.
“Also, XBB, although more contagious, did not make people sicker and did not result in increased hospitalizations,” she said.
The statement added that vaccination provides the best protection against COVID-19. Vaccines are available for Virgin Islanders six years old and older.