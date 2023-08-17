Public health officials touted improvements to the territory’s patient evacuation capabilities during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.
Speaking from the Health Department headquarters on St. Croix, Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion announced that the territory now has access to a centralized system which will track patients taken off island during emergency events or national disasters.
“In such times, patient evacuations may be essential in providing care,” she said. “And as we experienced after hurricanes Irma and Maria, managing and tracking patients under those urgent conditions proved incredibly challenging. Loved ones struggled to locate evacuated family members, and care coordination was strained.”
Through the Joint Patient Assessment and Tracking System, or JPATS, Encarnacion said local healthcare providers will be able to seamlessly share data to ensure continuity of care in the event of an evacuation.
“Families can be promptly notified on the location and status of loved ones,” she said, “and we can identify needs in real time to direct resources.”
V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen elaborated on the system and provisions for medical patients added to the territory’s Emergency Management Plan.
The territory learned “some tough lessons,” during the preparation for and response to the 2017 hurricanes, Jaschen said, which impacted medical support capabilities across all districts.
As a result, he said, the government of the Virgin Islands amended the V.I. Code through the enactment of Act 8151, which established a protocol for medical patients who need to be transported out of the territory.
In 2017, many of those relocated for treatment were kidney disease patients in need of regular hemodialysis treatments. Some have yet to return home, as treatment facilities within the territory have struggled to accommodate patients. The Caribbean Kidney Center, which operates private facilities on St. Croix and St. Thomas, has its own challenges paying for qualified staff as disaster relief funding dries up.
“Before hurricanes Irma and Maria, I truly didn’t understand what kidney disease was, and what it took to remain alive with limited treatment resources, or how the hospitals continued care for the sick after a storm,” Health Department Preparedness Specialist Jeanneatte Guzman said.
Guzman said she and her team will work with hospitals and with the hemodialysis facilities, as well as federal partners, to help the patient tracking process run smoothly. Each patient will be assigned a bracelet with a unique barcode, which will be scanned and logged at every waypoint until the patient reaches their final destination, she said.
Encarnacion added that the evacuation within the territory is the department’s first choice during emergencies.
“We try to protect ourselves within our homes, that’s the first course of action that we always try to take,” she said. “But there’s some times when we cannot, and that’s when this system actually comes into play.”