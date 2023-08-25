The Virgin Islands Historic Preservation Committee voted 3-2 in favor of planned updates to Vendors Plaza during a Thursday afternoon meeting, with one exception. The motion to approve the request was made with the stipulation that a large “I Love STT” sculpture recently installed in the plaza be moved “to a more appropriate” location.
Property and Procurement Deputy Commissioner of Property and Printing Vincent Richards walked committee members through the proposed changes before requesting approval — in some cases, retroactively.
Planned initiatives included purchasing more sun shades to shield vendors and shoppers from the sun, four of which have already been purchased, and a proposal to designate an area of the Fort Christian parking lot for food trucks to address the proliferation of mobile food vendors throughout Charlotte Amalie.
“They’re supposed to be mobile, itinerant, they’re supposed to move every day, and that’s becoming a problem,” he said.
In seeking approval for projects which have already begun or been implemented, Richards showed pictures of cloth wrapping and signage around 48B Norre Gade, a series of benches placed at the plaza, and the “I Love STT” sculpture, which he said was procured through a local vendor and fabricated on the continent. Richards also shared a slide show of similar installations on islands throughout the Caribbean.
During the predominately cordial meeting, Committee Chair Akil Petersen embraced most of the proposed changes but questioned if the St. Thomas sculptures counterparts on other islands were also placed in historical areas.
“We don’t need a cheesy sign to attract people to Vendors Plaza,” he said. “People are automatically going to go to Vendors Plaza.”
Petersen indicated that the sculpture might be more at home in a place like Havensight Mall.
Committee member Enrique Rodriguez emphasized that he had no problem with the sculpture itself and even called it relevant in the age of social media, but was most concerned with whether placing the sculpture was in keeping with the law.
“I am not going to be one that . . . basically tells any entity whether their art should be put in a public space or not,” he said. “And so in this regard, I wish only that the department had come before us prior to that sign going up. That is what is most important to me, because I want to follow the law.”
Committee members spent a portion of the meeting discussing whether the installation qualified as a sign or a sculpture and whether that distinction impacted the legality of the matter.
Other members raised similar concerns. Richards said he’d ignored phone calls and messages — including from the Daily News — about the sculpture when it was unveiled and looked instead at the “long game.”
“I shouldn’t respond, because it’s not necessary. It’s about just trying to make sure that, that everything just kind of works,” he said, adding that he cherished the relationships he has with the Committee.
“And you know… I’m sensing the undertone,” he said. “But I wanna be mindful, and I wanna ask, that, you know, some time is taken. Do some research, and you’ll find a varied amount of different pieces of art — of different kinds of mediums, in historical areas, of different scales.”
Richards said that during the discussion he’d sensed the “scar tissue” from previous interactions between the Committee and Property and Procurement before asking that each project be judged on its own merits.
Petersen reminded Richards that the HPC helped Property and Procurement build the new visitor center adjacent to the Vendors Plaza before saying that it was “a slap in the face” to find out from social media and the news that the sculpture had been installed without notice.
“That’s all it was,” he said. “You know, we’ve worked with you so much, and we look forward to working with you. But it was a slap in the face, that’s all.”