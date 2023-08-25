A lovely gesture

Tourists Alice Trager, right, and Amy Peterson have their picture taken by a friend in front of the new “I Love STT” sculpture while visiting Vendors Plaza on St. Thomas earlier this month. The Historic Preservation Commission has called for the sculpture to be relocated “to a more appropriate location.”

 Daily News photo by KIT MACAVOY

The Virgin Islands Historic Preservation Committee voted 3-2 in favor of planned updates to Vendors Plaza during a Thursday afternoon meeting, with one exception. The motion to approve the request was made with the stipulation that a large “I Love STT” sculpture recently installed in the plaza be moved “to a more appropriate” location.

Property and Procurement Deputy Commissioner of Property and Printing Vincent Richards walked committee members through the proposed changes before requesting approval — in some cases, retroactively.