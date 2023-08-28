Human Services Commissioner Kimberley Causey-Gomez has notified Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. of her intent to resign, Government House spokesperson Richard Motta Jr. confirmed. She will leave the position once Bryan taps a replacement.
Causey-Gomez took the reins of Human Services in 2019, after holding various positions in and outside of the department. Shortly afterward, the department faced intense scrutiny when 4-year-old old Aaron Benjamin Jr. was killed. The boy’s father, Aaron Benjamin Sr., had repeatedly expressed concern to the department that his son was being abused.