ST. THOMAS — Around 600 people filled the auditorium at Charlotte Amalie High School on Thursday night to hear about the government’s plan to build a new boat ramp and install permeable paving at Hull Bay.
V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol and others involved with the project worked to quell the widespread public upset and opposition that has been growing since the plan was published online a week ago.
But many said they’re still unhappy with the expanded scope of the plan, which goes beyond repairs to the existing boat ramp that fishers and residents have been requesting for a decade.
The plan calls for a new ramp to be constructed west of the existing ramp, which extends to 120 feet to enable boats to launch in deeper water. The current ramp is around 100 feet, and the new ramp will also be 12 feet wide, with reinforcement along the side.
Boats will be able to launch without interruption through the project, and the old ramp will be removed once the new one is complete. The project is in the preliminary stages, and still needs to undergo further permitting and review by the Army Corps of Engineers and Coastal Zone Management committee, and a timeline for completion has not been announced.
A portion of the parking area in the design plans is not currently funded, and the funded portion includes 10 spaces for trailer parking, five spaces for vehicles, and two accessible parking spaces for people with disabilities, according to project management coordinator Eric Douglas.
The 33rd Legislature passed Act No. 8454, which appropriated $1,339,670 for the Hull Bay fishing ramp and parking lot project, Oriol said.
Oriol said the parking plan would not affect turtle nesting on the beach, and they would work to mitigate any impacts to the environment by taking steps such as relocating coral, and installing silt barriers.
The plan also calls for a concrete roadway to connect Tropaco Point, and an uphill swale to divert stormwater runoff around the parking area and out to sea, and Oriol said DPNR is also studying the watershed of the Dorothea area in general.
Douglas said former V.I. Division of Fish and Wildlife Director Roy Pemberton is a consultant on the project, and he assured residents there is “nothing nefarious, nothing sinister” about their intentions for the Hull Bay project.
Douglas said he hopes after learning more about the history of the project, residents “will have a much better understanding of how we got to where we got.”
The meeting location was changed Wednesday night from The Shack at The Hideaway because of concerns that the space would not be large enough to accommodate the crowd, and the property’s owner, Lee Steiner, spoke during Thursday’s meeting.
He said a boat ramp is crucial to provide access to the sea for Northside fishers and recreational boaters, and the beauty of the surrounding area must be maintained.
Steiner also emphasized that The Shack and ownership are not involved in any way with the ramp project, its funding, or design, and “I support a solution for this project that meets the needs of this community while best protecting the natural resources of Hull Bay, and I hope a decision can be made that accomplishes both.”
Nomad’s Bar and Grill is another restaurant currently operating at Hull Bay, and residents expressed concern about its location. Oriol said the business can be moved as necessary to accommodate the parking project, and will be removed via trailer in advance of a severe storm or hurricane.
Residents also expressed concerns that the plastic grid that will be used to hold gravel in place for a permeable parking surface will not survive the high swells at Hull Bay when a storm comes in, and could be swept out to sea.
Resident Heidi Gonzales said it appears DPNR wants to remove trees and replace it with plastic, and resident Sandra LaPlace said “there is no pad you can put down that’s going to stay,” but genip trees slated for removal have survived previous washouts.
“I have talked to quite a few people, and I have not met a single one that’s in favor of any of it. The idea of even doing repair to the ramp, they’re scared, they don’t even want you to do that,” LaPlace said. “So my question to you is what do we have to do to get you to work with us to get this project to go away?”
“Honestly, ma’am, I have no idea,” Oriol said.
Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger said the parcels were originally seized by the government through eminent domain in 1976 for historic preservation, and objected to the plans as presented.
“You said a lot of this isn’t funded, I’m not trying to give you a dime to do it,” Heyliger said, adding that the main problem, “is how you presented this thing in the first place.”
“I definitely do not want to see any senator blocking funding” for the ramp, said resident Shelli Brin.
The project calls for removal of 13 trees from the parking area, and replanting of 10 trees. Brin said that many trees are not native to the island, and removal could enable replanting of more appropriate species.
“We can plant back better, that is part of our heritage,” Brin said.
Arborist Clay Jones did restoration tree work at Hull Bay after the 2017 hurricane, and urged DPNR not to cut down three large genip trees that “are probably over 300 years old” and have become a very important part of how that beach works.”
He added, “you need to figure out a way to save those genip trees.”
Resident Neco Armstrong Questel said she was told the Interior Department was funding the project, and is concerned about a lack of review under the National Environmental Policy Act.
Oriol said the project is being funded locally and is undergoing review by DPNR.
Resident Carole Berry asked what will happen if archaeological finds are discovered, and Oriol said the project will be done in consultation with the State Historic Preservation Office, and any remains or artifacts will be handled appropriately.
Berry also asked about the possibility of installing public bathrooms, but that’s a “much more complex, costly project,” Oriol said.
Resident Michael Vante said he’s concerned that “gentrification is actively taking place in the Virgin Islands,” but Oriol said the intention is to ensure a functional boat ramp remains available for use on the Northside.
“I understand where you’re coming from in terms of overall being worried about gentrification, but I think the premise that this has anything to do with gentrification, that we are here to deal with people’s self interests, is a false premise,” Oriol said.
In addition to a more stable ramp, “we want to create a parking system that will last,” Oriol said.
Some residents said they don’t want to see any changes, and resident Steve Scully asked what the consequence would be to not pursue the project.
The ramp was built in the 1980s and a portion of the structure failed in 2019, and Oriol warned a similar collapse could occur “if we do absolutely nothing.”
“Good, I’m all for that,” Scully said.