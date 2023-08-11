Hundreds gather to hear DPNR's Hull Bay plans

V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol stands onstage in front of hundreds of residents, who packed the Charlotte Amalie High School auditorium Thursday night to hear more about plans to create a new ramp and parking surface at Hull Bay. MORE ON PAGE 3

ST. THOMAS — Around 600 people filled the auditorium at Charlotte Amalie High School on Thursday night to hear about the government’s plan to build a new boat ramp and install permeable paving at Hull Bay.

V.I. Department of Planning and Natural Resources Commissioner Jean-Pierre Oriol and others involved with the project worked to quell the widespread public upset and opposition that has been growing since the plan was published online a week ago.

