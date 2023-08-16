ST. THOMAS — A large “I Love STT” sign unveiled on Monday among the kiosks in Vendors Plaza on St. Thomas has already drawn visitors and photo takers, as well as the ire of the Historic Preservation Commission.
Kurt Marsh Jr., who chairs the Historic Preservation Commission took to his social network page on Monday alleging that the installation violated the law.
“Shame on DPP for erecting this large scale sculpture in the STT Historic District without the HPC’s approval,” he wrote. “If the Government of the Virgin Islands continues to bend and break the rules, why should anyone else feel compelled to abide by them?”
On Tuesday, HPC technician, Patton Mulford, told The Daily News that the issue had been placed on the agenda for an Aug. 24 meeting.
Vendors Association President Laurie Chapman said the sculpture was a surprise to the vendors, who were not notified until workers appeared and began laying a concrete base for the installation.
“We really — officially, it’s hard to tell what’s going on,” she said. “They don’t discuss anything with us, so it’s really hard to tell.”
One of those vendors, Elroy Ashtian, said people have already taken pictures with the new sign, but he was waiting to see if that translated into dollars spent at the vendors kiosks.
“We gonna see if the sign bring more business to the Vendors Plaza and more business to the Virgin Islands,” he said.
During a weekly briefing on Monday, Government House spokesperson Richard Motta Jr. said the sculpture’s unveiling was one “of several ongoing projects to improve the town areas throughout the territory, including the waterfront areas” in Charlotte Amalie, Frederiksted, Christiansted and Cruz Bay.
By presstime, neither Motta nor a representative from the Property and Procurement Department, which oversees Vendors Plaza, responded to questions from The Daily News regarding the nature of those projects or whether the Historic Preservation Commission was consulted on the Vendors Plaza installation.
The “I Love STT” sign is not the first photo-friendly installation to run afoul of the Historic Preservation Commission.
In 2022, an oversized lime green chair was placed on the beach between the ferry dock and the Battery in the Cruz Bay Historic District on St. John. An application seeking retroactive approval from the HPC — and approval to make the chair a permanent fixture — was roundly denied.
As of last weekend, the chair was still there.