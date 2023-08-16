A lovely gesture

Alice Trager, right, and Amy Peterson have their picture taken by a companion in front of the new “I Love STT” sculpture while visiting from Kansas City, Mo., on Tuesday afternoon in Vendors Plaza on St. Thomas. The sign, which was unveiled Monday, has drawn visitors and photo takers — as well as the ire of the Historic Preservation Commission.

 Daily News photo by KIT MACAVOY

ST. THOMAS — A large “I Love STT” sign unveiled on Monday among the kiosks in Vendors Plaza on St. Thomas has already drawn visitors and photo takers, as well as the ire of the Historic Preservation Commission.

Kurt Marsh Jr., who chairs the Historic Preservation Commission took to his social network page on Monday alleging that the installation violated the law.