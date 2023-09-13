The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 2725 is calling on the Virgin Islands government to end the delay in labor negotiations and labor charge processing.
According to a statement released in Monday, the Collective Bargaining Office is years behind in its contract negotiations with public sector workers. The Waste Management Authority’s contract expired in 2019, and the Health Department’s contract expired in 2021. About 87 WMA employees and 32 Health employees are IAM members.
“IAM members in the U.S. Virgin Islands are proud of their work to keep the islands clean and healthy,” said IAM Southern Territory Special Representative John Vigueras in the statement, adding that the rising costs of living have forced some members to take on second jobs or find different careers altogether.
“We call on the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands to take immediate steps to adequately fund the Office of Collective Bargaining and the Public Employees Relations Board and negotiate fair contracts for their public sector workers,” he said.
Southern Territory General Vice President Rickey Wallace said the union will use every resource to get fair contracts for its members in the territory.
“It is inexcusable for the government to be holding up negotiations due to their own lack of investment in public sector contract negotiations,” he said.
V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett said she has met with the union’s national leadership, Local 2725 and the Collective Bargaining office over the last few months and understands the challenges both sides are facing.
“Waste management and hospital workers in our territory have worked hard for years, under circumstances that can only be described as perilous, all the while under an expired contract that did not adequately compensate them for their work or the risk of working in a healthcare facility during a global pandemic,” she said, adding she believes Collective Bargaining understands but is hampered by a lack of funding and staff.
Plaskett said the union’s call to have their requested wage increases implemented from the date their previous contracts expired was likely not allowed under Virgin Islands law and said it was a matter which should be taken up by the Legislature.