The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 2725 is calling on the Virgin Islands government to end the delay in labor negotiations and labor charge processing.

According to a statement released in Monday, the Collective Bargaining Office is years behind in its contract negotiations with public sector workers. The Waste Management Authority’s contract expired in 2019, and the Health Department’s contract expired in 2021. About 87 WMA employees and 32 Health employees are IAM members.