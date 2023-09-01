A long-delayed movie project is prompting the Economic Development Authority to reconsider the way the territory’s film industry tax incentive program is structured.
At Thursday’s EDA board decision meeting, members discussed an application for a one-year extension for the film project, “Silent Drift.”
St. Croix filmmaker Johanna Bermúdez-Ruiz told The Daily News in 2019 that she had started work on Silent Drift, a feature-length production set on St. Croix.
Margarita Benjamin, the EDA’s managing director of economic development, explained Thursday that the company was approved for a benefit certificate under the STARS Act in September 2021. The production was supposed to commence within 180 days, and the certificate expired in March 2022.
The “STARS” Act stands for “Sustainable Tourism through Arts-based Revenue Stream,” and “is designed to advertise and promote” the territory “as an ideal location for major and minor film productions and music/audio recording projects,” according to the EDA.
The program is designed to attract productions to the Virgin Islands, and requires a minimum local spend of $250,000, a minimum of 20% local resident hires, credits and acknowledgements the film was produced in the territory, and a crew member is obligated to speak at a local school or university.
The EDA previously extended the expiration date for the benefits granted to Silent Drift several times, and Benjamin said the production’s latest, fourth request for an extension is worthy of consideration, as there is a large international crew coming to the territory to work on the project.
The issue is with the Tourism Department, which has yet to provide funding under its sponsorship program to train local professionals to work on the film, Benjamin said.
Benjamin said EDA staff recommend that the new expiration date should be Dec. 31, 2024, and all six board members voted unanimously to approve the extension after a discussion.
“I think the time has come to really look at this potential industry as something that’s worthwhile,” and collaborate with partners on speeding the process along, said Jose Penn, board secretary .
“We really need to think we’re making an investment in this industry, to make the STARS Act more viable,” Penn said.
Board member Phillip Payne said there are “way too many constraints on the STARS program,” so “at some point, somebody should revisit it.”
Vice Chairman Gary Molloy agreed, and said “there needs to be a conversation with Tourism” about providing funding to train local crew members, so film productions can feasibly access EDA benefits that require 20% of crew to be Virgin Islands residents.
“It is more than the money, it is creating the training programs early on,” Penn said. “It’s more than the dollars, it’s the attitude.”
“So, therefore, there needs to be a conversation,” said board chairman Enrique Rodriquez. “If the support is not there then our discussion is for naught, so we definitely need to bring Tourism on board and have a conversation with them, and figure out ways we can change the attiutde and mindset.”
Molloy said he sees issues with the STARS Act program in general, “so we need to take a look at the entire process because we shouldn’t have an industry being ready to move forward and then have conflicts like this.”
The money needed to train local film professionals is “really, really a drop in the bucket compared to what we’ve been dealing with in this industry, and to set the tone for other films to be filmed in this territory, the infrastructure needs to be in place,” he added.
EDA CEO Wayne Biggs Jr. said a major problem with the STARS Act is that it requires productions to use local crew, but there are only a handful of Virgin Islands residents with experience in the film industry.
The program allows for waivers so productions can fly in experienced crew members from off-island, but that doesn’t count toward the $250,000 local spend.
“So, it’s very difficult to bring people in, to pay them, and then try to meet the bars that are there in reference to STARS. So, if we’re going to create the industry we have to really create some local talent that can do a lot of these positions,” Biggs said.
“We can’t just create the laws and then think it’s going to develop on its own,” he added.
Biggs said he will have a conversation with Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte, but “my understanding is that Tourism does not have a film office, currently, as it is.”
Board member Positive Nelson said the territory has to invest in local infrastructure first.
“The truth is, the benefit of any area showing up on a film, especially a film that’s going to be seen globally, it acts as advertisement for us,” Nelson said.
“But if what they’re seeing in the background is blighted sights, dilapidated buildings, big dug up roads, sewage running in the road, then that is not good advertisement. So, all of what comes together is us investing in our infrastructure,” Nelson said. “Our house has to be in order first.”
He also said the Education Department should be involved in film industry training, but arts and extracurricular programs have been stripped from schools due to budget cuts.
“It’s not that there’s not a way forward, but we need to stop talking about it and put these things in place” Nelson said.
“A lot of what you’re talking about is already in place and is already moving,” said Molloy.
Molloy, who serves as Labor Commissioner, said he would speak for his department and “very gingerly, for Tourism,” explaining that Tourism is concerned about productions getting benefits through both the STARS Act and the Workforce Development training program, and there are constraints on how the Labor Department can use federal funding.
“From a Tourism standpoint, this looks like it’s a double dipping situation,” Molloy said, as Silent Drift is approved for STARS Act benefits, “and then you’re still asking for $260,000 outside of that.”
“If, at the end of the day, they’re utilizing Jobs Act money to train Virgin Islanders to be professionals in the industry, then we would have still gained,” Nelson said. “We are a beautiful location, the Virgin Islands is second to none. But we’re letting it fall apart. Let’s put our money where our mouth is, pride is more than words.”