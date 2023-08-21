TORTOLA — A joint task force comprising British Virgin Islands and U.S. drug enforcement officials seized a plane in Anegada believed to be trafficking cocaine.
BVI police announced in a statement that the joint operation between the U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force officers was conducted in Anegada on Saturday.
“An aeroplane and a significant amount of what is believed to be cocaine were seized in the operation,” a BVI Police statement issued late Saturday night stated.
Officials released no further details including possible arrests and the specific quantity of cocaine citing the ongoing investigation.
The bust, however, shut down the Auguste George Airport on the island for several hours, and comes days after police confirmed reports of a boat set afire last week.
“A vehicle within close proximity was also found with gunshots,” according to a statement from BVI police that noted both police and fire officials responded and investigated. “Anyone with pertinent information regarding this incident can contact the Police Criminal Investigation Department at 284-368-9339.”
The fire, on Wednesday, occurred just after 2 a.m. with residents reporting a boat engulfed in flames in the West End area by A&L Laundromat.
It marks the third time in as many weeks that a suspicious boat fire occurred. On Aug. 12, a stolen boat was recovered with ammunition. Police have not said what type of ammunition was found, the quantity or whether anyone has been arrested in connection.
Late last month, one of two boats seized during a drug bust in the East End area, was set on fire days later while housed at the Road Town Police Station. Police declined to release details, including the amount of drugs seized at the time, citing the ongoing investigation.
The BVI has long been seen as a corridor to drugs into the U.S. given its proximity to the U.S. Virgin Islands by plane and by sea. Drug busts have reached the highest echelon of BVI politics with the April 28, 2022, arrest of former premier Andrew Fahie by U.S. agents posing as cocaine traffickers from a Mexican drug cartel. Fahie, 53, is currently out on bail awaiting trial in Florida. His co-defendants, former BVI Ports Authority Director Oleanvine Maynard and her 32-year-old son, Kadeem Maynard, are scheduled to be sentenced tonday in Florida. Both have pleaded guilty and are seeking leniency on charges of plotting, along with Fahie, to smuggle cocaine into the BVI. It was not immediately clear whether they will be called as witnesses against Fahie.
Drug busts have also reached the doors of the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force. In December 2020, the RVIPF arrested a second member of its force in connection with a drug bust a month earlier that authorities said was the largest in BVI history.
Emile Jimenez, 32, was charged with one count of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug to another; three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply; one count of keeping a firearm without a license and one count of unlawful possession of a prohibited weapon.
His arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into the Nov. 6, 2020, seizure of 5,582 pounds of cocaine in Balsum Ghut with a street value of $250 million. BVI authorities later announced the Nov. 10, arrest of 41-year-old BVI police officer Darren Davis, a 20-year veteran, and his brother, Liston Davis, 40, in connection with the bust.
Since their arrests, a court affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court in the Virgin Islands, has linked the younger Davis to Ruben Reyes-Barel, a Dominican Republic native and the alleged leader of a massive drug ring arrested Nov. 18, 2020, near St. Thomas along with four men from Puerto Rico.
At the time, Assistant U.S. Attorney Delia Smith said in a motion for detention that the men were “members of a major drug trafficking organization that operates in the BVI, St. Thomas, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
“The leader of the organization, defendant Reyes-Barel, fled Tortola, British Virgin Islands, on or after Nov. 6, after Royal Virgin Islands Police Force attempted to execute an arrest and search warrant on Reyes-Barel,” Smith said then.
She also mentioned officer Davis’ arrest in her motion, along with his brother, Liston Davis, “who acted as Reyes-Barel’s protection” and secured the cocaine on his property. According to court documents, at about 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, Reyes-Barel and the four men were arrested after U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations intercepted a vessel they tracked on radar traveling from St. Thomas to Puerto Rico.
According to the motion, agents saw individuals onboard throwing black objects overboard and USCG personnel later retrieved “seven duffel bags floating in the ocean, and inside the bags were 187 cellophane-wrapped, brick-shaped packages of cocaine weighing about 433 pounds.”
Reyes-Barel, who waived his right to remain silent, said he traveled illegally from Tortola to St. Thomas by boat and that he “was trying to get to Puerto Rico…” and that he “didn’t know the duffel bags were aboard when he boarded the vessel bound for Puerto Rico.”
The case against Reyes-Barel is pending in U.S. court.
BVI Police Commissioner Mark Collins could not immediately be reached Sunday for updates on the Davis brothers orJimenez. His office routinely withholds information, citing ongoing probes.