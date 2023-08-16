A federal judge has denied efforts by Limetree Bay Terminals, which now goes by the name Ocean Point Terminals, to block a court order that the company provide free water to indigent residents affected by the 2021 oil sprays from the St. Croix refinery.
Lewis entered the order on July 20 in response to complaints filed by residents pursuing damages from companies with an interest in refinery operations at the time of the oil sprays.
The four cases include 44 plaintiffs, which were consolidated for the preliminary injunction proceedings, who claim injuries stemming from the release events.
The order is intended to ensure residents who cannot afford water are able to access it while the two-year-old litigation is ongoing.
Defendants in the case include Limetree Bay Terminals, the bunkering side of the business that split from Limetree Bay Refinery and now runs independently as Ocean Point, but is still being held legally responsible for the refinery’s prior impact.
Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation purchased the refinery at auction after Limetree Bay Refining declared bankruptcy, and while the refinery remains idled, Port Hamilton has pledged to restart operations at some point in the future.
Ocean Point Terminals has denied any wrongdoing or responsibility for the accidents that caused dangerous chemical releases at the refinery, and lawyers for the company asked the judge to stay the order to provide water.
“Plaintiffs’ claims of widespread contamination are misleading and risk causing massive panic. If the Water Distribution Program is put into place it can further add to this fear that there is a human health crisis on St. Croix as a result of the releases, when this has not been proven,” according to the motion.
Lewis said the motion “does not raise any new facts or law suggesting its appeal is likely to succeed on the merits.”
The company “only raises two partially new arguments in support of granting a stay,” that “operating a water distribution program subjects Terminals to irreparable reputational damage,” and “that the public interest is not served by an order that risks causing massive panic as to the safety of the water supply,” Lewis wrote.
“The Court finds bond arguments unpersuasive and is otherwise unpersuaded by Terminals’ repetition of previously rejected arguments,” Lewis wrote.
As far as the company’s reputation, “a connection between Terminals and the alleged water contamination is already a matter of public record in that Terminals, themselves, as well as government agencies and media networks have already published notices that connect Terminals to the alleged contamination,” Lewis wrote.
While the company argued there is insufficient evidence that the oil sprays contaminated cisterns, Lewis said she’s already rejected that argument, and “the totality of the evidence is indicative of contamination.”
In addition, “Terminals’ suggestion that a water distribution program would ‘further add to’ the fear of a human health crisis is an implicit acknowledgment that such fear already exists on St. Croix,” and it is reasonable for impacted communities to purchase water rather than relying on cisterns, Lewis wrote.
“Therefore, Terminals’ argument does not alter the Court’s prior conclusion that establishing a water distribution program is in the public interest,” she added.
Lewis also scheduled a status conference for today.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.