A federal judge has denied efforts by Limetree Bay Terminals, which now goes by the name Ocean Point Terminals, to block a court order that the company provide free water to indigent residents affected by the 2021 oil sprays from the St. Croix refinery.

Lewis entered the order on July 20 in response to complaints filed by residents pursuing damages from companies with an interest in refinery operations at the time of the oil sprays.

