A judge has ordered the V.I. Water and Power Authority to respond to questions from former fuel supplier Trafigura, which is still trying to collect $24.5 million from WAPA as part of a six-year-old consent judgment.
An attorney representing Trafigura, Joseph DiRuzzo III, filed a motion in July, asking the U.S. District Court to force WAPA to disclose information about overdue payments to another fuel supplier, Vitol, to help the court execute the 2017 judgment.
The court entered the consent judgment in favor of Trafigura on May 10, 2017, and WAPA agreed to pay $24.5 million in overdue fuel bills.
DiRuzzo recently emailed WAPA’s lawyers in an attempt to meet and discuss the matter, but received no response, according to the motion.
“Defendant has consented to the judgment but has not satisfied the judgement,” DiRuzzo wrote.
On Tuesday, Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller granted the motion for post judgment discovery in aid of execution, and ordered WAPA to respond to Trafigura’s discovery requests by August 28.
The list of specific requests focus on the last three years, and includes all financial institutions where WAPA has a business relationship, the 250 largest clients and the amounts invoiced, WAPA’s 250 largest accounts receivable, all litigation and arbitrations in which WAPA has been a party, any entites WAPA has an ownership interest in, and any persons or entities that have given WAPA an outstanding loan.
The motion also asks that WAPA produce documents related to the discovery requests, as well as WAPA’s income tax returns, loan documents, insurance records, all contracts for the purchase of liquid natural gas, liquid propane gas, or other petroleum products since June 30, 2015 and records of payment on those agreements, including payments to Glencore Ltd. and Vitol.
The request also asks WAPA to produce records showing all amounts currently owed to WAPA by the Virgin Islands government.
