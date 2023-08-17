A judge has ordered the V.I. Water and Power Authority to respond to questions from former fuel supplier Trafigura, which is still trying to collect $24.5 million from WAPA as part of a six-year-old consent judgment.

An attorney representing Trafigura, Joseph DiRuzzo III, filed a motion in July, asking the U.S. District Court to force WAPA to disclose information about overdue payments to another fuel supplier, Vitol, to help the court execute the 2017 judgment.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.