A St. Thomas judge has dismissed all charges against two men who were arrested in 2021 while police were investigating a murder in Fortuna, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
The men, Cameron Francis and Robert Collins Jr., were both arrested on Nov. 23, 2021, and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of marijuana, and related crimes.
They each pleaded not guilty and Francis’s public defender, Alexia Furlow, filed a motion to suppress all evidence in the case in February 2022, arguing that V.I. Police had unlawfully stopped and searched the men without probable cause.
On Aug. 14, Superior Court Judge Kathleen Mackay granted the motion and dismissed all charges with prejudice, meaning prosecutors cannot refile the case in the future.
The case began at 5:44 a.m. on Nov. 21, 2021, when police received two 911 calls reporting gunfire in the area of Estate Fortuna.
Police found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds, who was later identified as 33-year-old Carlos Amauris Garcia Dominguez. Police have never charged anyone with Dominguez’s murder.
Area residents said they heard gunfire and saw a white or silver colored vehicle fleeing, and the police department’s Special Response Team searched the area, including Special Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration and Homeland Security Investigations.
West of the crime scene, just past Blue Water Bible College, a federal agent saw a white vehicle with two men sitting inside. Officers ordered the men out of the vehicle and smelled “a strong odor of marijuana,” and found a jar of cannabis and a loaded pistol inside, police said at the time.
Both Francis, the driver, and his passenger Collins denied ownership of the gun, and Francis said he was not the only person who had access to the vehicle, according to police.
Both Francis and Collins were arrested, and their trial date was delayed several times.
In a filing on March 10, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Eugene Connor explained that the “unrelated” homicide was “still an open investigation.”
He added that, “For the sake of clarity, the People note that, of course, the police did not know at the time whether the two incidents, the instant matter and the report of shots fired in the same area were related or unrelated.”
Mackay held a hearing in April and heard testimony from the lead officer about how the arrests unfolded. Furlow also filed a brief arguing that police violated Francis’s Fourth Amendment right to be free from unlawful search and seizure, and said all evidence must be suppressed.
Furlow noted that witnesses reported seeing a white Jeep flee the murder scene, and it wasn’t until six hours later that the Homeland Security Investigation agent saw the white Toyota Corolla near Blue Water Bible College.
In order to conduct a warrantless search, police must have reasonable suspicion that an individual “is committing or has committed a criminal offense,” she wrote.
“The existence of a crime in the past, six hours ago, does not support the conclusion that the Corolla or its occupants engaged in criminal conduct,” and a Jeep and a Corolla “are vastly different in appearance,” Furlow argued.
Mackay agreed, according to her opinion filed Aug. 14.
A Corolla’s shape is “markedly different than a Jeep,” and Francis and Collins were found west of the murder scene — in a remote part of the island with only one road in or out — which is “the opposite direction from which someone leaving the scene of the shooting would conceivably travel,” Mackay wrote.
She also noted that the lead investigator “and about twelve other officers confronted the white Toyota Corolla more than five hours after VIPD received the 911 calls.”
The Special Response Team “did not make any sort of preliminary contact with the occupants of the car to notice any nervous or evasive behavior. Neither was there any testimony of a reason legitimizing VIPD’s warrantless conduct,” Mackay wrote.
“The only apparent reason for approaching the white Toyota Corolla was that a Homeland Security agent (who was leaving the area) told SRT to ‘check out’ the vehicle,” she added.
That was insufficient to establish probable cause for a warrantless search, Mackay ruled, and she ordered the cases against both men dismissed and cancelled their trial, which had been scheduled to begin on Sept. 5.