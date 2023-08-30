A St. Thomas judge has dismissed all charges against two men who were arrested in 2021 while police were investigating a murder in Fortuna, according to V.I. Superior Court records.

The men, Cameron Francis and Robert Collins Jr., were both arrested on Nov. 23, 2021, and charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of marijuana, and related crimes.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.