The de Gout family sadly announces the passing of Kenneth A. de Gout on July 7, 2023, at the age of 82. Kenneth was born on St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. He attended Charlotte Amalie High School and was a graduate of the Class of 1963. He attended Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cathedral where he followed in his father’s footsteps as an usher and an Easter Palm Plater. He was also a member of the Friends of Denmark Society. He worked at Virgin Islands Department of Public Works for over 32 years and retired as an Engineer Aide III on December 30, 1994.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Cynthia Gutliff de Gout and Ebenezer de Gout; brothers, Gilbert Raphael de Gout, Charles de Gout; sisters, Naomie de Gout Bell, and Veronica de Gout Farrell.
He is survived by his daughter, Kysha de Gout Wheeler; grandson, Noah Wheeler; son-in-law, Darryl Wheeler; brothers, John de Gout, Roy de Gout, Benjamin de Gout, Edward de Gout, and Stuart de Gout; sisters, Marie de Gout Bass, Ruth de Gout Smith and Cynthia de Gout Smith; brother-in-law, George H. Smith Jr.; sisters-in-law, Daphne de Gout and Maribel de Gout; Denise Hall, partner, Marilyn Creswell; nieces, nephews, and other extended family too numerous to mention.
His daughter would like to express her heartfelt gratitude to her cousin, Hollie-Ann Bass, Denise Hall, her aunts, uncles, and the many other family members for their love and support. Thank you to dad’s extended church family at the Nisky Moravian Church, the multitude of classmates, and friends for your prayers and expression of love for her dad.
A memorial service will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cathedral at 10 a.m., on August 8, 2023. The memorial service will also be live streamed on the church’s website. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to your favorite charity. The family will hold a private burial ceremony at a later date.