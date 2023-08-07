The de Gout family sadly announces the passing of Kenneth A. de Gout on July 7, 2023, at the age of 82. Kenneth was born on St. Thomas, Virgin Islands. He attended Charlotte Amalie High School and was a graduate of the Class of 1963. He attended Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cathedral where he followed in his father’s footsteps as an usher and an Easter Palm Plater. He was also a member of the Friends of Denmark Society. He worked at Virgin Islands Department of Public Works for over 32 years and retired as an Engineer Aide III on December 30, 1994.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Cynthia Gutliff de Gout and Ebenezer de Gout; brothers, Gilbert Raphael de Gout, Charles de Gout; sisters, Naomie de Gout Bell, and Veronica de Gout Farrell.