The Government Operations, Veterans Affairs and Consumer Protection Committee received an update from the Property and Procurement Department on Wednesday before sending two bills honoring notable Virgin Islanders to the Rules and Judiciary Committee.
During testimony, Property and Procurement Commissioner-designee Lisa Alejandro told lawmakers that retaining adequate staff and recruiting posed the biggest challenges to its various divisions.
“For example, as the disaster recovery projects sweep their way into the workflow, an already lean staff must manage project timelines of all other federal and locally funded projects,” she said, “while at times assuming work assignments for their peers when faced with employee absences and leave.”
Additional challenges Alejandro cited include providing legal support to other departments and agencies which do not have their own counsel, managing revenue collections and reconciliations, and contending with staff shortages in other departments which, Alejandro said, results in untimely requests for various services.
In later blocks, the Committee received testimony and voted to send two bills to the Committee on Rules and Judiciary for further consideration and action. .
Bill No. 35-0014, sponsored by Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger, is an Act posthumously honoring and commending Wayne “Facts Man” Adams “for articulating and bringing events of historic significance to the people of the Virgin Islands” by naming the bridge at the Nadir intersection on St. Thomas the Wayne “Facts Man” Adams Bridge.
Bill No. 35-0074, sponsored by Sens. Angel Bolques Jr. and Marvin Blyden, is an Act honoring and commending former Sen. Almando “Rocky” Liburd “for his lifetime of service to the people of the Virgin Islands” — particularly on St. John — and renaming St. John’s North Shore Road as the Almando “Rocky” Liburd Highway.
Liburd himself was able to attend part of the block during which the bill was discussed.
“Many of our elders and persons who have sat in these chambers have passed,” Committee Chair Sen. Carla Joseph said. “And we want to assure that individuals in our community — and I said it before — show their appreciation. How much we love and appreciate all that you have done for us, as a people, while you are able to see, hear and remember it.”